No. 18 FSU Softball sweeps double header day versus South Dakota State

Florida State softball prepared for South Dakota State for two games on Tuesday.

Game One: FSU 11-5 SDSU

Mimi Gooden got her third start for the first game of the afternoon. For her first batter, Gooden started with a walk but worked out of it with two outs to the defense, and a strikeout of her own.

Mimi gets the strikeout to end the inning



Mudge, Beachum and Harding due up for the Noles



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ru6zJhc291 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

The Seminoles offense went up against Shannon Lasey for the Jackrabbitts, who issued a four pitch walk to Kaley Mudge. Lasey put Jaysoni Beachum next to her with the second straight base on balls, only tallying one strike in two batters. Lasey continued to struggle, walking the bases loaded with Mudge, Beachum, and Kalei Harding.

Still no outs, and without having to put the ball in play, FSU took a 1-0 lead on the walk to Michaela Edenfield. The lack of command from Lasey ended her outing, and Alexa Williams came on in relief. Against a new pitcher, Isa Torres poked a single through the infield to bring in a pair of runners.

Foot on the gas



Four consecutive walks, and a single from Isa gives the Noles a 3-0 lead here in the first



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/Ogj0EefBEo — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

Up 3-0, the Jackrabbits finally secured the first out after five batters and the runners moved into scoring position on a ground out.

Gooden and Williams produced a quiet second inning before a two out double was given up to SDSU. The first hit for the opposition soon came around to score on the second double of the inning. A second run crossed off of a single, making it 3-2 FSU.

After the consecutive runs, Makenna Reid relieved Gooden. Despite the walk, Reid escaped the threat and secured the final out of the inning.

Reid settled in the 3rd, and Hallie Wacaser started off the bottom of the 4th with a single off of Williams, and was erased on the caught stealing. The Jackrabbits took their momentum back after the defense kept any further Seminoles off of the bases.

An E3 began the 5th, Reid was set to face the most damaging part of the SDSU lineup. Two outs later, the runner moved over to second base on a wild pitch. A dropped third strike allowed the hitter to reach first, and a slew of errors allowed the tying run to score and the batter to stand safely on third.

SDSU tied the game at 3-3 and soon took a 4-3 lead off of a double. Still with two outs, the Jackrabbit offense found its groove and put another double to extend its lead to 5-3. Reid got another strike out to end the inning, but her offense now looked at a two run deficit.

In the bottom of the frame, Beachum beat out an infield single, and was replaced by Annie Potter to pinch run. A double from Harding put two runners in scoring position with one out. A four pitch walk was given to Edenfield to load the bases. A single that just barely reaches the outfield scored Potter, off the bat of Torres.

Have a day, Isa‼️



She hits one to left for her third RBI of the day



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/6TC4UHDMar — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

Now a 5-4 game, one out, and bases still loaded, Amaya Ross came up when the team needed it the most. Ross issued a grand slam to make it 8-5 ‘Noles and take Williams out of the game. SDSU made the pitching switch to Akayla Barnard, who walked Wacaser on four balls. Autumn Belviy came in to run, and the catcher was successful in her second caught stealing attempt.

GOODBYEEEEEEE



Amaya hits her first career grand slam, and the Noles go up 8-5



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/OmRRR8GFbg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

With two outs now, Katie Dack pinch hit and worked the walk. A hit by pitch from Barnard to Ashtyn Danley set two ‘Noles on the bases. Mudge came up as the 10th batter of the inning, and dropped a single to plate another run, and a ball in the dirt moved up Danley and Mudge.

Noles are rolling‼️‼️‼️



Mudge brings in another run for the Noles



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/UQcAyRWk9t — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

Beachum doubled to bring in the ‘Noles 8th run of the inning, extending the lead to 11-5. The Jackrabbits opted to go make their third pitching change to Hailey Herman. With Beachum standing on second and two outs, she got Harding to fly out to end the inning.

A good piece of hitting right there



Jaysoni tacks on two more, and Noles score 8⃣ here in the bottom of the fifth



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ubam3Lu4Uu — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

Ross reached in the bottom of the 6th after a hit by pitch with two outs. Wacaser knocked a single into left, putting herself and Ross on the corners. However, a single fielded by the pitcher got the Jackrabbits out of the inning.

Reid closed out the game, keeping the offense off the bases, and staying undefeated on her FSU career as the ‘Noles took game one 11-5.

Game Two: FSU 8-0 SDSU

Fellow Freshman, Ashtyn Danley got the start in game two, after Gooden started game one against the Jackrabbits. Through two innings, her and Shannon Lasey, who got the start for the second straight game, kept it scoreless between the teams.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Torres and Ross walked before an out was issued. Lasey walked her third batter of the inning, to put Devyn Flaherty on base with no outs. A soft ground out from Danley brought in the games first run. A spot open at first was soon occupied by Mudge after a walk to reload the bases.

Up 1-0, Beachum brought in another run after her single did not make it out of the infield and allowed runners to be safe at all three bases. A fly out ended the inning, with FSU taking a 2-0 lead.

Getting it done



Jaysoni gets an infield single to put the Noles up 2-0



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/5WJsOYLUyC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

Danley continued to cruise into the 3rd inning. After the 1-2-3 from the starter, Edenfield led off the bottom frame with a hard hit single. An out from the SDSU defense gave way to Ross, who cranked her second homerun of the day to put FSU up 4-0.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, AMAYA ROSS‼️‼️



She hits her second home run of the day to put the Noles up 4-0



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/zElSFiXt2t — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

A double into the gap from Wacaser promoted the pitching change from Lasey to Hailey Herman. Despite some added baserunners, SDSU got out of the inning after the switch, thanks to some clutch defense.

Now in the 5th, a single from Torres, who was replaced by Annie Potter, was erased off the basepaths after SDSU registered their third caught stealing of the day. A walk to Ross also did not come to fruition when Herman rolled the double play ball.

A leadoff walk in the 6th from Danley ended her day, exiting after five innings of scoreless softball. Allison Royalty faced the Jackrabbits with a runner on base, the reliever got rid of both runners on a double play to put two outs on the board.

Royalty walked her second batter, and a deep single added another. Still with two outs, and two runners on, the ‘Noles were able to escape the inning via a strikeout.

A one out double from Danley started the 6th against Herman. Kennedy Harp reached on an error follow Danley to put the pair on first and third. An RBI single from Beachum brought the score to 6-0 in favor of the home squad.

Staying hot



Jaysoni gets another RBI then two more come home on an E9 to make it 6-0 Noles #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/17oZFBKrMD — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2024

An error from the outfield brought in another for the ‘Noles off the bat of Harding. A walk to Edenfield loaded the bases with one out, and two runs away from a run rule. The sure out at first made it a 7-0 game.

Ross picked up her third walk of the game to load the bases yet again. With Herman still in the circle, bases loaded and two outs, Wacaser hit a single that bounced off the third baseman’s glove, allowing the winning run to cross home.

FSU sweeps their double header day against South Dakota State.

Up next

FSU will face No. 15 at home on Wednesday March 13th at 7 pm on ACCN