No. 18 FSU Softball takes on No. 15 Alabama in second midweek: preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State softball secured two wins over South Dakota State on Tuesday for their first set of midweek games. Now, they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, renewing the rivalry between the two teams.

Alabama is coming off of trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2023, on the back of ace, Montana Fouts. Now, the Tide are without Fouts and trying to find their identity without her, however, they still have a lot of important returners on both sides of the ball.

Overall, Alabama is 20-3, and 1-2 in SEC play after dropping their opening series against Florida. They have notable wins over ranked Arizona and Florida so far on their 2024 campaign. One of their three dropped contests came against South Alabama on 2-0 loss.

Abby Duchsherer has stepped up her game in for this season. The Sophomore is leading the team in batting average among starters. Sitting at .373, she has 9 R, 25 H, 4 2B, 5 HR, 23 RBI, and 7 BB. She leads the team in hits, homeruns and RBI.

Other notable names in the lineup are Kenleigh Cahalan and Jenna Johnson. Both have sub .300 BA, but are always reliable big bats. Cahalan sits at .292 with 13 R, 19 H, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 9 BB. Johnson has a .271 BA, 22 R, 13 H, 3 2B, 7 RBI and a team leading 10 BB.

In the circle, Alabama got one of the biggest transfer pitchers out of the portal. Kayla Beaver, who spent the last four years at Central Arkansas, now is the face of the pitching staff. In 62 innings, she has a .45 ERA, 29 H, 8 R, 16 BB, 72 SO and a .141 opposing batting average.

Jocelyn Briski is a talented freshman on the staff as well. In her young career, she has the highest ERA, at 3.00, but has shown flashes of what will be a solid career. In 18.2 innings, she has 18 H, 9 R, 6 BB, 21 SO and a .247 B/AVG.

Last Matchup

The last time FSU and the Crimson Tide crossed paths was in the 2023 Clearwater tournament, where Alabama won 2-1, snapping a 6 game winning streak, set by the Seminoles. In that game, Cahalan and Bailey Dowling both homered to set the win over the Seminoles, who had Jahni Kerr also record a solo homerun.

Notable Moments

2020- Before the season was cancelled, Alabama and FSU got their game in early in the season. The ranked matchup against the No. 1 Tide went back and forth, before Dani Morgan tied the game in the biggest way possible.

20for20 - # 1️⃣



February 7, 2020 -



It was just the beginning for us.



Bottom of the 7️⃣th, down by 4️⃣.



Dani Morgan CRUSHED the ball out of the park, hitting a GRAND SLAM to tie the game up vs No. 1 Alabama.#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/X1qISeDqsk — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 9, 2020

2022- In Tuscaloosa, the Seminoles visited the Rhoades House, looking to take another ranked win. In the ballgame, No. 2 FSU erased a three run lead over No. 4 Alabama, capped off by a game tying homerun by Michaela Edenfield.

Toady's game may have been moved to tomorrow but relive every moment from Wednesday night's win over No. 4 Alabama! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NTnX1DKXOm — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2022

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (3.57) Bama (.79)

Batting Average: FSU (.350) Bama (.290)

Fielding Percentage: FSU (.969) Bama (.969)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.441) Bama (.398)

How to Watch

The game will start at 7 pm on ACCN live from Tallahassee