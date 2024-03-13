Florida State outlasts Virginia Tech 86-76 on the back of a career-high 34 points from Jamir Watkins

Florida State (17-15, 11-10) took on Virginia Tech on Wednesday afternoon for their first game of the ACC tournament. The Seminoles took the rubber match between the two schools on the backs of a career day from Jamir Watkins. The redshirt junior exploded for 34 as he carried the Seminoles to victory. Jalen Warley provided a worthy sidekick, contributing 18 points on an efficient 8-10 shooting. The Seminoles made things dicey late with poor decision-making but finished the game 16-16 from the free throw line to punch their ticket to the next round.

First Half:

Darin Green Jr. took 16 threes on Saturday against Miami and continued to jack them up in this one as he missed the first FSU shot of the game from long range. Baba Miller put the Seminoles on the board with a neat post-up, and Warley crashed the glass the following possession for an early 4-2 lead. The teams traded bricks for the next couple of minutes before Hunter Cattoor splashed the first VT three of the game. This afternoon, the key for FSU would be to limit the long balls from the Hokies, which did not provide a solid start. Jamir Watkins responded with a three on the ensuing trip and the teams were knotted at seven at the under-16.

Taylor Bol Bowen came off the bench first to replace Baba Miller and missed his opening three, while VT splashed one right after. Darin Green Jr. chucked up another shot beyond the arc and could not get it to go as the Seminoles began the day shooting 1-4 from long range. Bol Bowen made a nice cut into the paint and cut the Hokie lead. Virginia Tech led by three at the next timeout, but FSU started to get the ball inside for consistent offense. Eight of the Seminole's first 11 points came from inside the paint as Hamilton used two bigs early on.

Florida State went to Gainey inside on a pretty pass from Primo Spears for a dunk to cut the lead to two, but VT started the game off shooting 70% from the field, and FSU could not create consistent stops. Virginia Tech knocked in two lay-ups on back-to-back possessions, and Leonard Hamilton called a timeout just sixty seconds after the restart of play. Jamir Watkins stole the ball on the Hokies first possession after the break and went coast-to-coast to stop the run for second. However, VT scored eight points on three straight possessions, including two threes, as their lead reached eight before Primo Spears hit a jumper to bring it down to six. The Seminoles were trading twos for threes as they found consistent offense from inside the paint, but VT kept hitting outside shots and shot a blistering 4-7 from long range before the under-eight timeout.

FSU continued its theme of going inside, as Baba Miller and Jamir Watkins hit layups, cutting the lead to two, and VT missed two straight threes. Watkins drew a second foul on Sean Puddolla with a tough move inside, and with a stagnating Hokie offense, Warley tied the game with a layup. Then, Jamir Watkins put his mark on the game. He led the team with 14 points at the under-4 and hit the Seminoles’ first three for the first time since the 18-minute mark. The VCU transfer looked confident with the ball and attacked the smaller VT guards inside. The ‘Noles took a 34-33 lead into the under-four on the backs of 57% shooting and his offensive contributions. Virginia Tech took a one-point lead into the break after they took the ball inside and scored layups on back-to-back possessions.

Florida State started to take back control of the game after finding themselves down eight. They cleaned up their perimeter defense as the Hokies missed their last four three-point attempts of the half. The key to the FSU offense came from points in the paint as the Seminoles shot 15-24 from inside the arc. Jalen Warley finished the half with eight points and followed Watkins’ command of going inside and shot 4-4 from the field. The Seminoles must create more negative possessions for the Hokies, as they got 1.27 per possession in the first half. Part of that comes from FSU only picking up one foul in the first half, which seems impossible for this team, so there are some positives on the defensive end.

Second Half:

The Hokies ran a creative set play to start the half but missed the wide-open three, their fifth straight miss from long range, as Warley took back the lead, going 2-2 from the free-throw line. After causing an errant pass on the other end, Darin Green rose up and hit a tough three to give himself his first points and the Seminoles a four-point lead. He tried for a heat check on the following possession and missed, but at least he regained some confidence. VT finally hit their first three since the first half on a wide-open look, but FSU continued to smash the ball inside as Warley hit his fifth lay-up to give the Seminoles a 45-42 lead. The Seminoles took a four-point lead into the first commercial break of the second half as they started the stanza with a 10-5 run.

Jamir Watkins stretched the lead to six after a difficult fallaway jumper went down inside the paint. VT had no choice but to double him, and on the next trip, he found Warley, who went strong to the rim and drew a foul as he headed back to the line. His efficient day continued as he hit both attempts, and the Seminoles took an eight-point lead off of a 7-0 run in just over two minutes. The FSU defense made life difficult for the Hokies over the last few minutes of play, with blocks, turnovers, and packed paint becoming common. The only thing to stop their momentum came from a poor pass from Gainey, which led to a VT turnover, and then Warley compounded the problem with a flagrant foul. The Florida State offense considerably slowed over the last couple of minutes as they went over 3:30 without a field goal, but FSU led 51-47 at the timeout, as the Hokies were beginning to seize back momentum.

The advantage shrunk to just one as Cohren fouled Pedulla on a three-point shot fake. The Seminoles did a great job in the first half to guard without fouling, but they racked up five before the ten-minute mark, and a solid free-throw shooting team began to take advantage. After a Primo Spears signature step-back, Baba Miller fouled Kidd, but he missed the and-1 to keep the game tied. Florida State’s offense stagnated as Miller and Watkins picked up offensive fouls in just over a minute of game time. Each team had a scoreless streak of over two minutes before Watkins drew a foul and hit both shots for a slender three-point lead. Virginia Tech finally took advantage of the FSU fouls, as they went 2-2 from the bonus. Then, Florida State played its worst 30-second stretch of the game as Bol Bowen closed late, the Hokies tied the game from three before Warley turned the ball over and Watkins committed a foul 60 feet from the basket.

The Hokies were in the double bonus with 7:02 left in the game and went 1-2 to retake a 58-57 lead. On the ensuing possession, FSU played with ball movement and spacing for what felt like the first time in the second half, giving Primo Spears an open shot that he calmly knocked down. Back-to-back turnovers from Virginia Tech gave two easy layups to Warley and Spears as the Seminoles looked refreshed after the break. After VT called timeout, they missed a three on a discombobulated possession before Watkins put his head down and forced Kidd into a foul. Florida State continued to put the clamps on VT as the Hokies went 3:30 without a point, as Watkins flushed a two-handed jam for an eight-point lead. Florida State turned up its defensive intensity after VT retook the lead, and the Seminoles sprinted to a 9-0 run.

FSU took a double-digit lead of 68-58 before Pedulla splashed two free throws with 2:52 to go. The two teams traded turnovers before Watkins went 2-2 from the line to give the Seminoles a double-digit edge. The Seminoles made some boneheaded mistakes, such as fouling and giving up offensive rebounds, but an alley-oop from Warley to who else Watkins kept VT at arm’s length. The game turned into a foul-a-thon, but the Seminoles stayed steady from the stripe, going 16-16 since the under-four timeout. Florida State seemed to have everything over control, but back-to-back turnovers off a Hokie trap cut the lead to five and rattled the Seminoles with 53 seconds left. The ‘Noles decided to do everything the hard way to end this game, but Baba Miller went perfect from the line to put them ahead with a three-possession lead.

Box Score and Takeaways:

The story begins and ends with Jamir Watkins. He started slowly but contributed 14 in the first half before scoring 20 in the second. He overpowered the smaller Virginia Tech guards by shooting an efficient 7-11 from inside the arc and 14-17 from the free-throw line. Watkins reached double digits for what the ESPN broadcast said his 22nd straight game. Leonard Hamilton shortened his rotation today and let Watkins run for 34 out of 40 minutes of game action. Not only did he lead the team in scoring, he impacted the game in other ways. Watkins corraled 11 rebounds and four steals as he put forth an all-around effort.

Watkins needed a sidekick, and Jalen Warley answered the call. He had struggled to end the year, but by simplifying his game, he returned to what made him a threat in the middle of the season. The point guard did not attempt a three but went 8-10 from the floor for 18 points and used his physicality and ball handling to get easy buckets inside the paint. Warley made some defensive errors but did a valiant job containing the explosive Virginia Tech guards.

Today, it felt like a throwback Ham game. The Seminoles hounded Virginia Tech for turnovers, forcing the Hokies to cough up the ball 13 times en route to 25 points off them. Moreover, FSU did an excellent job on the boards, which could not be said for most of the season. The Seminoles snatched nine offensive rebounds with 13 second-chance points, compared to just five from the Hokies. Those 13 points contributed to 48 points in the paint, along with 25 made free throws. Leonard Hamilton used his team’s length, physicality, and athleticism to overpower Virginia Tech and lead the Seminoles to their second straight victory.

Looking ahead:

Florida State will take the hardwood tomorrow at noon as they take on the ACC regular season champions North Carolina. FSU played the Tar Heels close in both meetings this season but ultimately dropped both matchups.