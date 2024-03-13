No. 18 FSU Softball drops midweek to No. 15 Alabama

It was the battle between two developing aces for the Florida State vs. Alabama matchup on Wednesday night. Allison Royalty got the start for the Seminoles, and Kayla Beaver for the Crimson Tide.

Royalty got two fly outs to her outfield before Abby Duchsherer was able to get a little bit more of a pitch than her teammates before her. A solo shot off of the FSU starter before Marlie Giles doubled into the gap with two outs. A single directly up the middle from Bailey Dowling brought in another Alabama runner to make it 2-0 to close the first time up.

Kayla Beaver took the circle for Alabama for the first time against the Seminoles, and issues a four pitch walk to Kaley Mudge to start her outing. However, three consecutive outs from Beaver left her at second base.

In the 2nd, Royalty gave up a single, but it was soon erased on a double play courtesy of Devyn Flaherty. With two outs, a bunt single and four pitch walk put two runners on base. However, current center fielder Ashtyn Danley secured the final out to eliminate the threat.

A single and four pitch walk from Royalty put another pair of Crimson Tide runners on base. The situation prompted a pitching change from Royalty to Makenna Reid. With two inherited baserunners, Reid loaded the bases with a runner off of a bloop single. No outs on the board, and bases loaded, three straight pop ups from Reid to her infield kept it 2-0 in favor of the Tide.

A base hit just over the head of the infield led off the 4th inning for Bama. A sacrifice bunt laid down moved the runner of a base and another grounder and foul out, to retire Duchsherer for the first time, gave nothing more to the Crimson Tide.

Kalei Harding broke up the no hitter in the bottom of the inning with a slow rolling infield single. Michaela Edenfield followed up with a walk to put two Seminoles on the bases. Two outs from Beaver moved the pair over into scoring position. With Amaya Ross at bat, a wild pitch brought home Harding to put FSU on the scoresheet 2-1.

WE'LL TAKE IT‼️



Noles on the board via wild pitch



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/8UCffUDQi8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 14, 2024

On the play at home, Beaver sustained an injury that pulled her out of the game after 3.2 innings of solid work. In relief of Beaver was Alea Johnson, took over with a 1-1 count to Ross, two outs and a runner at third. Johnson was able to get the fly out but saw her team now only holding on to a one run lead.

Reid hit the first batter she saw in the 5th, but two stellar plays by Isa Torres and a fly out kept her cruising in relief.

Cue the Sportscenter Top 10 song



The freshman does it again‼️



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/M6RmBOuqnX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 14, 2024

Ashtyn Danley crushed a double into the gap to put a runner on second early in the bottom of the 5th. Autumn Belviy came on as a pinch runner for Danley and a fly out and ground out moved her up a bag. A rise ball mixed up Johnson’s change ups and ended the inning, catching Jaysoni Beachum swinging through.

Now in the 6th inning, Reid had two outs on the board before walking Jenna Johnson and giving up the 2 run homerun to Kali Heivilin to extend the Alabama lead to 4-1. After the long ball given up by Reid, Danley switched from the outfield to pitchers circle. In relief, Danley was able to limit herself to only one batter to end the inning.

In the top of the 7th, Danley produced the ‘Noles first 1-2-3 inning of the ballgame. The FSU offense faced its largest deficit of the game going into the last three outs. Two defensive plays by Alabama robbed the ‘Noles of baserunners before Danley ripped a single with two outs. However, a foul out ended the game as FSU dropped to Alabama 4-1.

Up next

FSU will now host No. 4 Duke for the start of ACC play

Friday March 15th: 6 pm, ACCNX

Saturday March 16th: 1 pm, ACCNX

Sunday March 17th: 12 pm, ACCNX