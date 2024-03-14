Florida State season ends with a whimper as UNC bullies the Seminoles 92-67

Florida State faced ACC regular-season champions North Carolina Thursday afternoon in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Seminoles had played Hubert Davis’ team close in the first two meetings this season but dropped both matchups. The third meeting did not look like the games earlier this year. North Carolina smashed, bullied, and overpowered Florida State en route to a blowout loss. The Seminoles finished the first half with just six rebounds, and UNC correlated as many offensive rebounds as the Seminoles had in total on the day. North Carolina finished with 38 points in the paint and 15 second-chance points as Hubert Davis removed his starters. Offensively, FSU could not get anything going after the first half’s midway point. Watkins and Green Jr. combined for 5-21 shooting and could not handle the length and physicality of the Tar Heels inside. It will be a long off-season in Tallahassee after a terrible performance to end the year.

First Half:

Baba Miller scored FSU’s first points yesterday, and he put the ‘Noles on the board first with a slick post-up and dunk. The Seminoles held UNC scoreless for the first two minutes of the game before RJ Davis went hard to the hole to tie the game at two. Florida State ran creative actions early on in the game on offense, but they struggled against UNC’s length and size inside as they went 2:38 without a point. Leonard Hamilton picked up an early timeout as a microphone on the backboard broke, leading to a technical delay at the 16:50 mark. After play resumed, Warley found Miller for their second connection as Baba splashed the first FSU three of the day.

The game stayed all square at five for two minutes as Florida State made life difficult on the Tar Heels. They forced three early turnovers as they swarmed Bacot or Ingram whenever the ball went inside. Davis found Bacot running in transition after a Green missed three, but Cohren answered with a 10-foot floater to bring the score level. Jalen Warley hit two straight lay-ins to follow up his impressive performance in the paint yesterday, as both teams traded twos. At the under-12, both teams were tied at 13. Early on in the contest, Leonard Hamilton tweaked his coaching style. He did not make a substitution until after the T.V. timeout and did not switch every screen with Davis handling the ball. This led to four early UNC turnovers and eight points in the painted area.

After the break, Coach Ham made a line change, bringing in Spears, Gainey, and Bol Bowen. Spears missed his first shot off a baseline screen, but Bol Bowen knocked down a three after a strong Watkins drive to give the ‘Noles a slight one-point advantage. Green Jr. went 0-3 to start the day, and after hitting the back-iron on a long two, Warley came off the bench quickly to sub in for the senior guard. UNC went after the freshman Bowen on the defensive end and opened a four-point lead. Needing a bucket to keep the game within reach, Jamir Watkins answered the call. He received the ball at the top of the key and used his strength to power home a lay-up plus the foul as the Seminoles found themselves down one at the under-8.

After the timeout, the Seminoles continued to get smashed inside. Bacot powered home his third field goal and second dunk of the game. Spears turned the ball over, which led to an instant two points in transition. The Georgetown transfer made amends as he knocked down his first field goal of the game, but two possessions later, Harrison Ingram easily backed him down in the post and went 2-2 from the foul line. Sixteen of UNC’s 28 points came from inside the paint as they used their size advantage inside. The Tar Heels started enforcing their will on the Seminoles with back-to-back turnovers forced by Elliot Cadeau, opening a seven-point advantage. Once more, the game looked to be getting out of reach, and once again, Jamir Watkins drew a foul and cut the lead to seven. At the under-4, UNC leads 32-25 on the backs of their dominance inside. Of their first 22 shots, only three of the game from beyond the arc. The Tar Heels kept funneling the ball inside, which got them in the bonus towards the end of the half.

De’Ante Green hit a tough turnaround for his first points of the game, but his positive play would be short-lived. Harrison Ingram bricked a three, but Bacot jumped over Green to rocket a back-tap out for an offensive rebound, and Cormac Ryan made no mistake for UNC’s first double-digit lead. Darin Green turned the ball over the next trip down the floor, FSU’s seventh of the half, and after Davis scored all alone, Leonard Hamilton called timeout. The game continued to get out of hand as UNC raced out to a 12-3 run to the end half. The Tar Heels’ final possession took the Seminole’s soul. Bacot and Ingram combined for four offensive rebounds and put an exclamation mark with a dunk. Primo Spears hit his first three as time expired, but the ‘Noles were down 16, 46-30.

It was a tale of two halves for Florida State. With eight minutes to go, they were down 20-19 and down double digits to end the half. UNC ratcheted up the intensity of the defensive end as the Noles started to cough the ball up and take shot-clock violations. Not only did UNC turn up on defense, they took over the glass. Hubert Davis’ team finished the half with a 22-6 rebound advantage over FSU, including 66% of their misses offensively. Florida State could not handle the size the entire half, even while playing two bigs consistently. UNC finished the half shooting over 50% from the field and 11-12 from the foul line.

Second Half:

Jamir Watkins and Darin Green Jr. combined for 3-13 in the first half, and their cold streak continued to start the second with a missed jumper from Jamir. At least the Seminoles came out with energy as Baba Miller forced a turnover on a UNC rebound, and Warley drew a foul that cut the lead to 14. Defensively, it was more of the same. Bacot dunked home his third of the game off a perfect pass from Harrison Ingram. Darin Green Jr. finally hit a three after missing his first five field goals, but UNC answered immediately with a Cormac Ryan triple. As if it could not get any worse, RJ Davis splashed home a three that gave UNC back-to-back threes, a 10-2 run, and a 21-point lead as Leonard Hamilton called timeout at the 14:28 mark.

As the game resumed and kept getting out of hand, the ESPN broadcast mentioned they had never seen an FSU team get dominated like this physically before. Indeed, no basketball team may have smashed on the glass as bad as the ‘Noles. UNC had as many offensive rebounds (12) as the Seminoles did total rebounds at one point in the second half. The Tar Heels missed 18 shots and gobbled up 67% of them for 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint.

North Carolina extended their lead to 24, as Watkins sat with four fouls midway through the second half. The Tar Heels recipe stayed the same for the next few minutes: play stifling defense, get the ball inside, and, of course, rebound. Florida State trailed by over 20 points for most of the second half, but the team never quit. They created two offensive rebounds out of a timeout and hit the deck twice to score four straight points. Of course, UNC hit a three and grabbed an offensive rebound to get two more second-chance points, but those positives felt important.

Florida State went over three minutes from the eight-minute mark in the second half without scoring a point as UNC started to sit their starters. The ‘Noles trailed by 25 at the under-four timeout and went over four minutes without a field goal. Both sides of the floor did not come to play as poor offense gave way to poor defense and vice versa. North Carolina put in the walk-ons at the 1:17 mark as the Tar Heels led 90-25

Box Score and Takeaways:

Florida State got physically bullied. On all facets of the game, they could not handle the strength and intensity of the Tar Heels and looked tired all afternoon. The stats were genuinely unbelievable for a Leonard Hamilton-coached team. UNC finished the day with 17 offensive rebounds, just five less than FSU's total rebounds. For most of the day, Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram handled the Seminoles on the glass, leading to second-chance points and points in the paint. Hubert Davis devised a simple strategy of working the ball inside, taking advantage of Hamilton’s switching defense, which worked to perfection. North Carolina finished with 46 points in the paint with 26-45 shooting inside the arc.

While the defense struggled, developing positives for the offense also felt difficult. Watkins and Green Jr. did not look like the same players over the last two games, as the former could not get off clean looks inside, and the latter missed his first five attempts of the game. Only Primo Spears finished the day shooting above 50%, scoring 17 points on 8-14. Speaking of shooting, FSU went 25% from long range, and no player had more than two threes. After a decent last couple of games, it's another horrid performance from outside the arc. Even a strength of Florida State turned into a weakness Thursday. The offense did not generate enough from the turnovers created, equating to just 13 points off 13 Tar Heel turnovers.

Looking holistically, the program needs to answer many questions this off-season. The first comes from who returns. Jamir Watkins and Baba Miller could return for another season of garnet and gold but have received possible NBA grades throughout the season. Darin Green Jr. looks to be on his way out after being honored on senior day, and the Seminoles will need to look to the portal to make up for his shooting losses. Frankly, just one outside threat will not be enough for Florida State to be competitive in today’s college landscape. They did not defend nor excel from the three-point line on either end of the floor this season, and they cannot expect to be competitive in 24-25 without an overhaul. Of course, the ultimate question turns to Coach Leonard Hamilton and whether or not he will return. The legendary head man has one year left on his contract, but after a couple of down seasons, he needs to make difficult decisions on his style and personnel. I expect he will return to live out the rest of his contract, but the decision will be between Ham and A.D. Michael Alford.

Looking ahead:

The transfer portal opens on Monday.