No. 18 FSU Softball hosts No. 4 Duke for Alumni Weekend: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State softball hosts its first ACC series of the year starting on Friday, as the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils come to Tallahassee. Despite being one of the newer programs in the country, Duke is vying for control of the conference, as well as their first look at OKC.

Last season, Duke saw their season come to and end after losing at home to Stanford in the Durham Super Regional. Now, it is a reloaded Blue Devils team in 2024. Overall, they are 20-1, only dropping their first game of the season to Oklahoma. Since then, the only ranked win they have secured is over No. 18 Nebraska.

The Blue Devils have a loaded pitching staff, led by Jala Wright and Cassidy Curd. With the lowest ERA, Wright is the team leader in that category, with a .32 in 43.2 innings. She has has 17 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 57 SO, and 3 extra base hits as well as a .117 opposing batting average. Curd has also seen significant innings, with 34.2 in 2024. During that time, she has accumulated a 1.01 ERA, 13 H, 6 R, 14 BB, 56 SO and a .114 B/AVG.

Duke also has a solid lineup returning from last season. Leading the charge now starts with Claire Davison, who is one of two players batting above .400. With a .433 BA, she also has 21 R, 26 H, 5 HR, 23 RBI and 7 BB in 60 plate appearances. D’Auna Jennings is the second player who has over a .400 BA, with .420. Jennings has also recorded 21 R, 29 H, 7 RBI, 5 BB and is 7-8 in stolen bases.

The power threat in the lineup is Ana Gold, who leads with 6 homeruns. Gold also has a .317 BA, 25 R, 19 H, 23 RBI and 11 BB.

Last Matchup

The last time the Seminoles and Blue Devils met was in the ACC Tournament championship game, where FSU claimed a 2-1 win. In that game, Kathryn Sandercock picked up the win in the circle, and RBI’s from Jahni Kerr and Bethaney Keen put the ‘Noles up.

Notable Moments

2023- In the ACC Tournament Championship game, Keen provided a walk off single to clinch the ‘Noles 19th conference title.





Winning our 19th ACC Championship in style pic.twitter.com/jfqxa8h6VT — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 29, 2023

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (3.59) Duke (.74)

Batting Average: FSU (.342) Duke (.353)

Scoring: FSU (7.87) Duke (7.76)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.443) Duke (.426)

How to Watch

Friday March 15: 6 pm, ACCNX

Saturday March 16: 1 pm, ACCNX

Sunday March 17: 12 pm, ACCNX