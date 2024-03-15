No. 18 FSU Softball suffers loss to No. 4 Duke to start ACC play

Florida State softball hosted its first ACC series of the year, as No. 4 Duke came to Tallahasse during Alumni Weekend. For game one the pitching matchup was Ashtyn Danley for the Seminoles, and Jala Wright for the Blue Devils.

In her 10th start of the season, Danley secured the first out before an error put Ana Gold on base. Following the baserunner, Claire Davidson went dead center off of Danley to put Duke up 2-0. The FSU defense got the last two outs, looking to respond in their first at bats.

Free advice: Don't hit it towards Mudge



Florida State Softball March 15, 2024

Danley worked past the runs given up in the first inning and cruised through the 2nd and into the 3rd. With two outs, a single sneaked past the infield and Davidson continued her day with an RBI triple. A fly out ended the top of the inning, with a 3-0 Duke lead.

In the 4th, a one out error allowed a baserunner in Kelly Torres. An out moved her over and a single drove her in to extend the Duke lead. Down 4-0 in the bottom of the frame, Kaley Mudge broke up the no-hitter with a single. Despite getting into scoring position on a stolen base, the rest of the FSU offense could not drive her in.

Darnley's day was done after 4 innings of work. In the 5th, Mimi Gooden started the inning with a bloop single into the outfield. Another hit into the shallow outfield put two runners on with no outs. Davidson continued her day with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Duke had two runners in scoring position after the throw home and they poured it on with two more runs. Struggling to find outs, a passed ball moved the lone runner to second base. FSU eventually got out of the inning, leaving a runner on third base, but found themselves closer to being the victim of a run rule.

After 4 innings, Duke made their own pitching change to Dani Drogemueller, a transfer from Pitt. She picked up where Wright left off with a 1-2-3 inning to start her outing.

On the first pitch of the 6th, Jada Baker sent a solo shot off of new pitcher, Emma Wilson. Wilson added two more baserunners before an out and a walk to load them for the first time. A double from Aminah Vega brought in the 9th and 10th runs to blow up the lead.

Jahni Kerr made her return in the 6th with a first pitch double against Drogemueller. A walk to Katie Dack put two runners on with no outs, as the ‘Noles looked to escape the run rule. Both Autumn Belviy and Madi Frey pinch ran as Drogemuller walked the bases loaded after a Mudge at bat.

No outs, Jaysoni Beachum reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to cross, and erased Mudge. Now a 10-1 game in favor of Duke, the ‘Noles had runners on the corners for Kalei Harding. In a 1-2 count, Harding drove in another run to cut into the lead 10-2.

With FSU threatening, Duke made the switch back to Wright. Two on and one out, the ‘Noles reloaded the bases off of a Michaela Edenfield walk. Amaya Ross drove in one more run on a base hit, keeping a Seminole at every base.

Moving to a 10-3 game, Hallie Wacaser produced another run on a fly out. Ross went over to second uncontested to put two runners in scoring position. A ground out ended the inning as FSU broke the shut out, scoring four runs and evading the game ending early.

Wilson was brought back out in the 7th and did not allow a baserunner to give her offense one last chance. Devyn Flaherty recorded a hit with one out to turn over the lineup. Wright walked Mudge, as FSU continued to exercise plate discipline. The lead cut in half as Harding drove in a run on a sharp infield single.

Chipping away



Ocho singles to put another run on the board for the Noles



Florida State Softball March 16, 2024

A 10-5 score, the Blue Devils took Wright out for the second, and final time. Lillie Walker entered with runners on the corners and two out. Walker got the one out needed on a strikeout to secure the win for her squad, and see FSU drop their second straight game.

Box score

Up next

FSU will look to bounce back against Duke on Saturday the 16th at 1 pm on ACCNX.