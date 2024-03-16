No. 18 FSU Softball evens series with No. 4 Duke on Saturday, secures first ACC win

After dropping their first game of the series to No. 4 Duke on Friday, Florida State softball looked to bounce back on Saturday with Makenna Reid as the starter for the Seminoles.

In her third start, Reid worked around a one out walk by feeding Devyn Flaherty with a set of outs, getting her offense into the game for the first time.

Against Cassidy Curd for Duke, Jaysoni Beachum came up with a one out walk and was moved to second on a ground out. Kalei Harding dropped a double into the corner of the outfield to easily score Beachum and strike first.

With two outs and a runner on second, a passed ball moved Harding to third. Curd faced Amaya Ross, who added her fifth triple of the year on a ball just under the glove of the right fielder. Ross easily touched home on a double by Isa Torres, continuing to pour it on early. The inning came to a close with a 3-0 FSU lead as Curd got a fly out.

Reid, now working with a lead thanks to her offense, shut the Blue Devils down in order, really gaining confidence from the defense behind her. With one out, Jahni Kerr made her full time return, laying out for a shallow fly ball to keep the threat at bay.

After Reid produced another clean inning, Lillie Walker entered for Curd to face the Seminole lineup in the 3rd. Up against her first batter, she hits Beachum to put the ‘Noles on the bases early in the inning. Harding came up with her second hit of the day, an RBI double that just got under the glove of the diving outfield.

Reid and Walker produced a quiet 4th inning, and Reid continued her stellar day in the 5th. With one out, she gave up her first hit of the afternoon on a single up the middle, just out of the reach of Torres. Despite a ground ball moving the runner into scoring position, Reid came back with her fifth strikeout of the day.

Allison Royalty closed out the game starting in the 6th, after Reid had a one hit afternoon. For her first batter, she gave up a four pitch walk. A bunt that the defense was not able to field now added another runner. The day was short for Royalty after just two batters, Coach Lonni Alameda went back to Makenna Reid.

Reid was able to retire her first batter before Claire Davison drove in an RBI off of a single. Now facing runners on the corners, a fly out traded an out for a run and Duke continued to cut into the FSU lead, 4-2. A single from Kelly Torres put herself at first and Davidson at third with two away. Luckily, Reid used her infield to get the last out and refuse Duke of another run.

Harding led off the bottom of the 6th with a four pitch walk from Walker. Autumn Belviy replaced Harding, and her chance on the bases did not last long as Kelly Torres took out her second caught stealing of the game.

Up two runs in the 7th, Reid faced the bottom of the Duke lineup. A foul out, ground out, and fly out to right secured the 4-2 victory for the Seminoles.

Box Score

Up next

FSU will look to take the series on Sunday at 12 pm on ACCNX