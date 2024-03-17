3 Up, 3 Down: FSU baseball notches their most impressive victories during another winning week

Last one standing.

After Texas A&M fell during the week, the Seminoles were the only undefeated team left in college baseball (and unranked in some polls). Florida State took care of business against their most challenging stretch of the season to date, with a dominant victory over the rival Gators, their first in Gainesville since 2020. FSU then opened up ACC play against Link Jarrett’s former school, Notre Dame and swept the Irish to start 3-0 in ACC play. This week proved that FSU did not beat up on lesser competition to produce their record, but that Link Jarrett found a way to turn this program around.

3 Up

Bullpen: No college baseball team has all the answers figured out about their bullpen early on in the season. However, the concerns over this group were especially strong, considering the number of transfers and the lack of a set closer. Early on in the year, the bullpen was a non-factor as Florida State blew out their opponents. This week, the story changed. Link Jarrett needed to move Conner Whittaker back to his weekend spot due to the beginning of ACC play, which meant a bullpen game against Florida. The Gator offense boasts multiple first-round picks in the MLB draft, but Micah Posey’s group did their job. Andrew Armstrong started the game on the right foot, and Carson Dorsey shut the door after a shaky fourth inning. Hudson Rowan and Brady Louck combined for seven strikeouts as the young arms got their first taste of a rivalry matchup. Although the Seminoles gave up eight runs, only three of them were earned as they did what they needed to do. Later in the weekend, Link Jarrett faced his first test in a low-scoring, high-leverage game this year, and he got the necessary outs for a victory. Andrew Armstrong pitched well on Saturday as he went over two innings without giving up a run, while Brennan Oxford finished the game off to give FSU a 4-2 victory. On Sunday, Link Jarrett let Carson Dorsey finish the final 2.1 innings in a one-run ball game as he preserved the 4-3 win. The veteran players out of the ‘pen are putting those early worries to rest and giving Link Jarrett plenty of options late in games.

Defense: The defense did not always look like this. Florida State went four games this week without an error as their .980 fielding percentage continues to rise. Besides two misplays during the penultimate at-bat against Florida, Link Jarrett seems ecstatic about what he sees. Against the Gators, they turned crucial double plays to end innings before the game flipped on its head. On Sunday, the former Notre Dame manager credited the victory to the men in the field for how they executed behind Conner Whittaker.

“Can you turn double plays, and can you make an above-average play? That is the test of a team. We were pressed today, and the guys responded well... the level of defense today was the difference in this game, and that’s plain and simple.”

Jarrett also commented on the solid play behind the plate. Both catchers caught the ball well, which could be part of why FSU racked up double-digit strikeouts in three of the four games this week. If Florida State wants to reach its potential this ceiling, playing and executing defensively must be expected. So far, the Seminoles are making the extraordinary look routine.

Rotation: Another 3 Up, 3 Down article, another tip of the cap to the rotation. By my recollection, they have been here three of the four weeks to start the season and for good measure. This week provided the first opportunity to see Leiter, Arnold, and Whittaker start all three games in a series, and they delivered. Leiter gave up the most runs but portrayed his usual intensity and had his best fastball command in weeks. Jamie Arnold gave up his first earned run of the season but may have pitched his best game, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out a dozen. Conner Whittaker rounded out the trio and fit right in. He worked efficiently by generating soft contact for the majority of his outs. All three pitchers pitched into at least the sixth inning and recorded over 90 pitches as the coaching staff began to lengthen their leash. Each pitcher presents a different challenge to a lineup, and their ability to complement each other makes it almost impossible for opposing teams to put up three straight games of consistent offense. After his start Sunday, Conner Whittaker explained how working with Micah Posey helped improve his pitching performance.

“He’s super smart. He’s just a pro. Through the fall and early spring, I learned so much. He taught me new slider grips, how it should be, and what it should look like.”

Link Jarrett’s off-season hire has made a difference to begin the season.

Since I do not have a fourth down, it is time to discuss this group’s mentality. Whenever they find themselves behind in a ballgame, the Seminoles produce an uncanny way to respond immediately. Against Notre Dame, FSU fell behind 1-0 and then put up five runs in the first inning to push themselves out in front. On Sunday, the ‘Noles gave up runs in the third and fifth frames but scored in their bottom half of the inning, respectively, to keep the contest within reach. On Tuesday, FSU put up three runs in the sixth to blow the game open after Florida produced a five spot just two innings prior. Baseball games do not usually see-saw like Florida State’s games do, but their mentality and approach have led to serious damage at the plate.

3 Down

Leadoff spot: It felt cruel to continue to talk about DeAmez Ross here since he can mean so much for the Seminoles when he’s healthy, but he’s clearly not. On Tuesday, he went 0-5 against Florida and made a disastrous play in center field with two outs in the ninth inning. After another poor start on Friday and an apparent injury, Link Jarrett took Ross out and gave him the rest of the weekend off, while replacing him with Max Williams. The center fielder went 2-7 with one extra-base hit and one walk over the weekend. Before the injury, Ross swung at the first pitch of every at-bat on Sunday, which seemed contrary to Florida State’s style and approach to begin the season. Considering who hits behind them, FSU needs more out of this spot in the lineup. Getting runners on base for Smith and Tibbs should be Jarrett’s number 1 priority, especially how they are swinging the bat to start this year, and something needs to change next week.

Marco Dinges: The DH produced an eye-popping moment on Friday with a home run in the first inning, but he went down quietly besides that. Dinges went 2-14 on the week and finished the series against Notre Dame going 0-8. The bottom of the lineup has been a strength for FSU to start the season, but their lackluster performance against Notre Dame contributed to back-to-back four-run games against the Fighting Irish. Only Daniel Cantu recorded a hit from 5-9 in the Seminole lineup. In fairness to Dinges, he produced loud outs all weekend and hit the ball hard with nothing to show for it. But, when the one job is to get on base, and the hits dry up, questions must be asked.

Looking ahead:

Florida State takes on Stenson at home on Tuesday before traveling to South Carolina to face a top-15 Clemson team for a three-game set.