With spring practice starting tomorrow, it is time to move past the end of the 2023 season

Both figuratively and literally, Florida State faced the noisiest off-season anywhere in the country. In the literal sense, the football stadium and surrounding areas were demolished over the last three months to usher in a new era of FSU facilities. In a way, this also signals the new era of Florida State football.

The story of the last three months does not need to be retold. FSU faced constant ups and downs from a playoff snub, a 60-point loss, and suing their own conference that glued fans and media alike to their phones for six weeks. Of course, FSU gained a new starting quarterback, welcomed back three players who declared for the portal who decided the grass was not greener, and signed their best prep class in Mike Norvell’s tenure as coach. With this in mind, it would be easy to think about the past instead of the present. Even the head man himself stated after the Orange Bowl beatdown, “I’m always going to have feelings about that decision and how I had to see the effect it had on our players.” But today, he wanted to send a message. Coach Norvell answered multiple questions about the ACC lawsuit and the 2023 team, but his answers gave a glimpse into the mindset of this team this season.

“It’s about today. It’s about the opportunity to get better.”

“That will be one of the great teams that will be remembered. We have a great challenge ahead of us to go get better in ‘24.”

His coaching staff reiterated his message when I spoke to them during the media luncheon. Coach Atkins and Coach Surtain stated that the team moved quickly off the 2023 season, and everyone’s attention is on the task at hand. Their words did not feel like fluff; I felt the atmosphere myself. After the Seminoles were smashed in Miami, the Orange Bowl allowed media into the locker room. What I expected and what I found were two different realities. Players were down, but it did not feel like a group that would allow this loss to stick with them. It felt like a team that wanted to put everything behind them and move on. They understood that to never be in this position again, they needed to respond and prove themselves. Mike Norvell confirmed that his team had done so with one of the best Tour of Duty periods he has seen.

“This is one of the best winter programs that I’ve ever been a part of…we have a lot of returning experience that we carried over here in this new year… throughout the last eight weeks, they’ve proven that this is a place that they belong.”

Truly, it feels like the fan base feels stuck in the past more than anyone associated with the school or the team. Of course, how last season ended felt like getting hit by a 2x4. The feelings from December may never go away, or not for a while anyway. But the 2024 team deserves the support that the team before it got. This season should not be considered a referendum on whether FSU earned a postseason spot four months ago. It is about completing the climb that Mike Norvell preaches about and seeing the progression of a roster with 40% new players take the necessary steps to continue to restore FSU to where it once was. If every injury or backup quarterback results in a discussion around the Seminole snub, football games will never be enjoyable again.

With spring practice starting tomorrow, it is time to put the feelings of jealousy, hurt, and pain away. That team will always be remembered and went down as one of the best squads in school history. However, as Florida State rebuilds its infrastructure, the fan base must do the same. They need to fall back in love with a sport and a process that left them hanging out to dry. It will never be easy, given how bitter the taste is in everyone’s mouth.

Ultimately, as one story ends, another begins. The 2024 team and coaching staff need to turn down the outside noise and turn up the intensity. The fan base's encouragement will help them do that. Facing a decision that corrupt would crumple most organizations. However, as Mike Norvell said on National Signing Day, “Whether you come to Florida State or not, I know where we’re going.” After an emotional off-season, the climb will continue.

Welcome back to football.