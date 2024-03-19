Football:

There will likely always be some angry feelings about what happened at the end of 2023 but Florida State is completely focused on being great in 2024.

The playoff was not expanded but the distribution has been finalized.

Florida State vs. Penn State in a sweet 16? Hopefully it would be more entertaining than the last time those two teams played each other.

College attendance is up among every power four conference yet down among the group of 5; could this be a sign of things to come in terms of super leagues?

Recruiting:

On3 released its first 2026 300 rankings and it has two FSU commitments on it so far.

Bell committed to Florida State on October 10. “I felt like it was home,” Bell said of his decision. “And I felt like the coaches, I had a special bond with them from the first time I met them.” While Florida State assistant coach Randy Shannon is Bell’s primary recruiter, the safety prospect said he also has hit it off with head coach Mike Norvell. “When I met him at the FSU and FAU camp, he really taught me a few things that I didn’t really know,” Bell said of Norvell. “When I first met him, I didn’t know who he was because he had the shades on. But after he said his name, he was really vibing with me and showing me some stuff.”On3 has released its 2026 rankings and it features two Florida State commitments.

Other Sports:

Looks like the pollsters are finally starting to put some respect on FSU Baseball’s name:

Up next for FSU Softball, the third-ranked Longhorns:

Women’s Basketball will go dancing for the 11th straight year as they face 8th-seeded Alabama this Friday at 5:30pm.