No. 18 FSU Softball gets run ruled by No. 2 Texas at home

After losing two of three games to Duke over the weekend, Florida State softball continued their gauntlet with No. 2 Texas at home on Wednesday.

Makenna Reid got the start for the midweek against the Texas Longhorns, and her night started with back to back bunt singles to the circle. A wild pitch advanced both runners sixty feet and a ground out and fly out put the first run on the board for Texas. Now up 1-0 with two outs, Texas added another on an RBI double. Reid was able to get a strikeout looking to limit the damage.

Against the Texas starter, Mac Morgan only Jaysoni Beachum was able to reach base on a walk, but Morgan worked around the one out walk to keep it a 2-0 lead for her squad. Moving into the 2nd, Texas continued to play small ball with a single and bunt to put two on with no outs. A four pitch walk after a sacrifice bunt loaded the bases and a sacrifice in the air extended the Longhorns lead to 3-0.

A lead off triple and full count walk put runners on the corners to start the 3rd inning. A base hit added an RBI for Texas, putting runners at second and third. With no outs, Ashtyn Danley inherited the runners from Reid. A ground ball added two runs, making it 6-0 Texas.

In the bottom of the 4th, Isa Torres reached on a one out single, but was erased on a fielder’s choice, leaving Amaya Ross safe at first. A stolen base from Ross moved her to third on an airmail throw by the catcher. With two outs, Edenfield reached base on a walk to put runners on the corners against Morgan. However, both runners were left stranded after a fly out.

Danley cruised through the bottom of the 5th, where Texas made a pitching change from Morgan to Estelle Czech. Czech allowed a baserunner, but kept it scoreless as Allison Royalty started the 6th with a single. Royalty had runners on the corners after a ground out, wild pitch and walk. A tag applied by Flaherty got the second out, but the run from third crossed, making ti 7-0. After a walk, Texas made it 10-0 on a 3-run homerun.

The Seminoles could not scratch across the three runs to keep the run rule from happening, and ultimately fell to the Longhorns 10-0. This marked the first time they have been run ruled at home since 2014.

Up next

FSU will travel to Pitt for their first away ACC series