“I like our speed!” Notes, observations from an explosive day two practice

DJ Uiagalelei has arrived.

On Tuesday, Florida State’s first practice, he seemed to be holding back and unsure of himself at times.

The story changed on Thursday.

DJU unleashed effortless accuracy and strength as he launched deep balls down the field. The best throw of the day came from a go route to Destyn Hill that brought the entire offensive sideline to life during the 1-on-1 portion of practice. Mike Norvell will continue to ease him throughout spring and has given Brock Glenn a chance with the 1s during the early days of practice. But the Oregon State transfer will be the starter come Ireland, and he looks different up close and personal.

The extra energy from DJ seemed to spark both sides of the ball. The coaching staff wants to see emotion from a relatively new team, and they got it in bunches. After each side made a big play, they would often taunt the other side, leading to some testy moments that led to bonding later in the year. Mike Norvell mentioned countless times last year that he likes an emotional team and reiterated that message after practice today.

“We’ve had a couple of guys that talk a lot around here. I talk a lot during practice, and I try to see what I can do and accomplish in getting into the mind of a young man...it definitely helps throughout the process.”

After another eventful practice, there was plenty to observe from the FSU football team.

Observations:

I already covered DJU, but the rest of the QBs had solid days, too. Brock Glenn continues to make strides each time he plays and makes quick decisions with the ball in his hand against the first-team defense. He seems more sure of himself after another year in the system, and he and DJU have pushed each other to begin spring practice. Brock Glenn, like DJ, made a beautiful connection with Destyn Hill, this time during 7-on-7 with a throw up the sideline that beat the outstretched defender. Mike Norvell ran towards Hill to congratulate him on the big play but seemed pleased with what #11 accomplished during today’s practice. Luke Kromenhoek had an up and day as he recorded three INTs during 7-on7 work that were not all his fault. After the errors, the defense tried to get in his head, but he did a solid job bouncing back and regrouping. The freshman throws with good anticipation and has all the physical traits to become a starting quarterback in the future.

Tuesday was fundamentals focus, and today was no different. Mike Norvell constantly harped on his team for not tucking the ball away after coming down with it and playing without intensity. Conrad Hussey made a wonderful interception, but he heard an earful from Coach Norvell because he threw the ball away before the play got whistled dead. The beginning of practice also focused on technique, mostly tackling for the defense and blocking from the offense. Good habits are built in the spring, and the coaching staff wants to continue to build the foundation.

I might create a new section dedicated to receivers later in practice, but for now, I will highlight the one who stood out each day. Besides Destyn Hill, Darion Williamson flashed on Thursday. He reeled in contested catches from Brock and DJ during practice and seemed a step faster than last year. As one of the few veterans in the WR room, he wants to become a leader this season, and practices like today will build respect within the group.

Like the receiver room, the secondary is filled with scholarship athletes. The difference between the two stems from the personalities on each side of the ball. While the receivers are more of a head-down, get-to-work group, the DBs have incredible flare and swagger just two practices in. They constantly supported each other after making plays against the WRs and played with incredible emotion throughout the practice. The coaching staff, specifically Patrick Surtain, wants this group to form their own identity after the departure of Jarrian Jones and Renardo Green, and they have done so to begin the spring. The most emotional of the bunch besides Shyheim Brown could be Quindarrius Jones. The sophomore DB felt his presence felt with his play and his talk after the play. After one PBU during one-on-ones, it seemed like he celebrated for 30 seconds after breaking up the pass. Florida State could use an extra corner on the outside to step up, and #16 seems ready to step into that role.

Sione Lolohea seems to be acclimating well to Tallahassee. Florida State is easing most of the transfers along, including the former Oregon State DE, but he made some plays in the run game during 11-on-11 work. FSU listed him at 270, but he does not play slow and uses speed to power bull rush off the edge. Mike Norvell hinted that the team would put the pads on soon, and #13 will be a player to watch closely as FSU turns up the physicality.

Florida State will have one of its largest recruiting weekends of the spring this Saturday, but the coaching staff started the party early. FSU hosted players from high school teams around the city of Tallahassee as well as other recruits such as Tremell Jones Jr. before the weekend festivities. Mike Norvell wants the prep recruits to get to know his team and their practice habits to get familiar with the team they are considering becoming a part of.

Florida State will practice on Saturday at 10 A.M. and host some top talent in the high school prep ranks afterward.

