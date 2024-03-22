 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Pro Day in Tallahassee

Mike Norvell likes the speed on the 2024 Seminoles.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Football:

The first thing Mike Norvell likes about 2024? The team speed that was on display despite it being a heavy installation day.

Mission Takeaway has resumed, yesterday’s leader? Conrad Hussey:

It’s Pro-Day in Tallahassee as the future pros take the field with numerous NFL scouts in attendance; this week many hit the podium to express what Florida State means to them:

In case you missed it; here’s our take on what Clemson’s lawsuit means to the ACC and to Florida State.

Day 2 was a physical day as the shells came on in spring practice:

The two best QBs in the sunshine state this year just came from out out state.

2. DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State: The former Oregon State and Clemson starter (42 games) feels like a good fit for Mike Norvell’s offense. The one-time five-star recruit is a dynamic dual threat (8,319 career passing yards, 57 TDs; 1,132 rushing yards, 21 TDs) who has completed 59.1 percent of his career attempts. He just doesn’t have the same proven weapons Jordan Travis had around him a season ago.

Florida State makes a 2024 run in the march madness style bracket what-if; a fun thought experiment that I hope never actually reaches reality. I already think 12 teams is too much.

Recruiting:

Four-star OT Ziyare Addison is high on Florida State:

Florida State: “It’s a school that took an opportunity on me early. They took an opportunity at a kid out of a kid that bust his butt at a camp. But he was only 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. Now I’m 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and still have the same athleticism I had when I was at 240, maybe I’m even more athletic than where I was before. That relationship has always been building. They told me: ‘We coming.’ They were on the rise, they are one of the best football programs in the country. Norvell signed an 8- or 10-year deal and that really intrigued me. That tells me the coaching staff is not going anywhere and I will get the best development and best treatment from the program.”

Other Sports:

Big-time baseball match-up in South Carolina this weekend:

Tonight at 5:30pm Women’s Basketball takes on Alabama in the first of the NCAA Tournament:

Tomorrow’s Softball game has been pushed up to avoid inclement weather:

