Football:

The first thing Mike Norvell likes about 2024? The team speed that was on display despite it being a heavy installation day.

Mission Takeaway has resumed, yesterday’s leader? Conrad Hussey:

It’s Pro-Day in Tallahassee as the future pros take the field with numerous NFL scouts in attendance; this week many hit the podium to express what Florida State means to them:

“My time at FSU is probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me in my life…@Coach_Norvell, he honestly knows what it takes to get you to great.” @JarrianJones #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/aB2KeGekdY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 21, 2024

“They’re going to make you stronger, they’re going to make you faster, they’re going to make you bigger. You just have to be mentally prepared for what it takes to get to that level. Because it’s not for everyone.” @JaredVerse1 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fyvR67M6gc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 20, 2024

In case you missed it; here’s our take on what Clemson’s lawsuit means to the ACC and to Florida State.

Day 2 was a physical day as the shells came on in spring practice:

The two best QBs in the sunshine state this year just came from out out state.

2. DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State: The former Oregon State and Clemson starter (42 games) feels like a good fit for Mike Norvell’s offense. The one-time five-star recruit is a dynamic dual threat (8,319 career passing yards, 57 TDs; 1,132 rushing yards, 21 TDs) who has completed 59.1 percent of his career attempts. He just doesn’t have the same proven weapons Jordan Travis had around him a season ago.

Florida State makes a 2024 run in the march madness style bracket what-if; a fun thought experiment that I hope never actually reaches reality. I already think 12 teams is too much.

Recruiting:

Four-star OT Ziyare Addison is high on Florida State:

Florida State: “It’s a school that took an opportunity on me early. They took an opportunity at a kid out of a kid that bust his butt at a camp. But he was only 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. Now I’m 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and still have the same athleticism I had when I was at 240, maybe I’m even more athletic than where I was before. That relationship has always been building. They told me: ‘We coming.’ They were on the rise, they are one of the best football programs in the country. Norvell signed an 8- or 10-year deal and that really intrigued me. That tells me the coaching staff is not going anywhere and I will get the best development and best treatment from the program.”

Other Sports:

Big-time baseball match-up in South Carolina this weekend:

RPI: FSU 1, Clemson 2@BaseballAmerica poll: Clemson 3, FSU 7

Record: FSU 19-0, Clemson 19-2



Big-time matchup with the Tigers starts tomorrow on ACC Network pic.twitter.com/n5Rt55ZPGj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 21, 2024

Tonight at 5:30pm Women’s Basketball takes on Alabama in the first of the NCAA Tournament:

Tomorrow’s Softball game has been pushed up to avoid inclement weather: