“You need to separate!” Tidbits on each position group after FSU’s first padded practice

Saturday was different.

Florida State practiced on the weekend, which was the only time of the spring. But more changes were in store. As Mike Norvell mentioned Thursday, the Seminoles put on the pads for the first time and turned up the physicality. The head man wanted an intense practice for multiple reasons, including the on-lookers. FSU hosted dozens of 2025 and 2026 recruits over the weekend and allowed the prep players to take in practice. Current and former players could be seen chatting them up between reps while some of the coaching staff came over and explained the purpose of each drill.

Regarding the play on the field, the Seminoles were up and down. The added layer of physicality brought out the intensity in some players but caused others to make a few mental errors. The defensive line played with incredible energy the entire morning, and the constant rotation of bodies along the front wore out their opposition. Unfortunately, the wide receivers struggled with drops, which Mike Norvell noted after practice, due to the strength and proximity of the Florida State secondary. After practice, Coach Norvell discussed what he saw from his team on Saturday.

“First day of pads, it was good to get out there and see the guys flying around and increasing intensity...three full days of instillation, we’re trying to be very aggressive here early.”

With plenty to talk about, below are notes on each position group from Saturday’s practice.

Observations

Quarterback: Watching DJ Uiagalelei throw a football is fun. The words are simple, but his physical traits jump off the field on every throw. He made great throws out of the pocket and displayed incredible touch on his deep balls. The Oregon State transfer also made a few checks at the line of scrimmage today, proving his continued understanding of the offense and maturity. He still misses the layup now and again, but the staff seems pleased with him so far. The only part of practice they may not have liked was when DJ tried to truck KJ Kirkland when he escaped from the pocket.

Running back: All off-season long, the talk focused on Roydell Williams, Kam Davis, and Lawrance Toafili, and for good reason. But another name needs to be added: Caziah Holmes. The coaching staff has given him early action with the 1s to start the spring, and their trust has been rewarded. He broke off a nice one-cut run at the beginning of 11-on-11 work and exhibited great acceleration as he burst through the hole.

Pass catchers: The tight ends are combined in this group as they all faced the same problem today: drops. Mike Norvell put his hands on his head multiple times as he could not believe perfect passes were being put on the turf. I started keeping a drop counter that reached nine of just clean drops. The former Central Arkansas WR, Mike Norvell, implored his players to separate themselves from the pack, but they have yet to truly do so to start the spring. After practice, the head man spoke of the missed opportunities.

“Too many drops today. I thought that was something that was disappointing from watching practice. I think the guys are doing a good job trying to work themselves open; quarterbacks are doing a pretty good job locating the ball for the most part....give credit to the guys on the defensive side.”

One player that stood out today came from transfer Jalen Brown. He had a couple of early missed catches but flew down the sideline and made some difficult hands catches. Like I said, he produces can’t miss speed and got defenders on their heels multiple times. He still looks like he may need to put on more weight over the summer, but the LSU transfer has settled in nicely to begin camp.

Offensive line: The first few days without pads made taking anything away from Alex Atkins’ group difficult. Saturday provided the first chance to see this group line up, and they went through ups and downs. The defensive side of the ball came out with more intensity and physicality to start practice, especially during blocking drills in the middle of the day. The offense struggled to produce big runs but started implementing quicker plays instead of long-developing runs they tried to hit so often last season. Among the players, Julian Armella did extensive work inside at right guard as he tries to take the next step in his play. TJ Ferguson had maybe the best performance of any inside lineman as he stood up Darrell Jackson and KJ Sampson during 2-on-2 run-blocking drills against the defense. The group does not seem to have a clear pecking order to start the spring, so their progression will be fun to monitor.

Defensive line: I already hinted out, but the defensive line came out with a purpose today. Their size and physicality overwhelmed the offensive line and running backs as they powered into the backfield. Darrell Jackson’s physique improved from last season, creating early results to start the off-season. He anchors down during the run game and becomes slippery in his pass rush. The coaching staff needed him to take another step, and he seemed to be doing so. Not to be outdone, Marvin Jones Jr. brought the boom during practice. During designed run plays, he set hard edges and blew tight ends or offensive linemen off the line. He looks every bit of 6’5’’, but his long arms set him apart. Finally, Grady Kelly flashed during the day and received high praise from Darrell Jackson, who called him a ‘technician.’ The CSU transfer uses his instincts to shoot gaps and find spaces to explode into the backfield. He did this during run game work, and the coaching staff was pleased with what they saw.

Linebacker: How about DJ Lundy? He punished ball carriers and offensive linemen in front of former Seiminole LBs Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach. Lundy brought a great mindset to the day and could often be jawing with his offensive teammates after blowing up run plays. Everyone who mentions his name talks about how improved he looks as a leader, and he brought that today with his mentality. Like Shyheim Brown, I would expect that #10 will play an overwhelming majority of snaps during the year.

Secondary: Where to start with this group...

Each player shined at one point or the other during the day, as they caused the QBs to make difficult throws and the WRs into even tougher catches. At one point during the first-team offense, AZ Thomas and Fentrell Cypress caused three straight incompletions before a new batch of players sprinted on. Besides those two, Ja’bril Rawls flashed on Saturday. #30 had multiple PBUs and multiple celebrations after each one, as he never gave up on the play and knocked the ball out late into the catch process. He and Quindarrius Jones look like a formidable 1-2 punch behind AZ and Fentrell. Charles Lester had an up-and-down day as Camdon Frier took him to school once, but he also ripped the ball out of Malik Benson’s grasp during 7-on-7. The freshman took his licks to begin practice but kept his poise and strengthened as practice went along. At safety, the coaching staff continues to rotate the player next to Shyheim Brown, and today, Conrad Hussey got thrown into the hot seat. That competition feels closer than some think and will be another competition to monitor throughout spring.

Florida State will host recruits in Tallahassee all day on Saturday after having them attend practice. They practice again on Tuesday.

