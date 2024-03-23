No. 18 FSU Softball dominates Pitt in series opener

After several weather delays, Florida State softball finally started their series against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday.

Pitt went with Adriana Romano to start against the FSU lineup, and both Kaley Mudge and Jaysoni Beachum singled. With Kalei Harding in the third spot in the lineup, she singled to bring in the games first run, and both her and Beachum advanced into scoring position on the throw home.

Up 1-0, Romano faced Jahni Kerr, with two outs and two runners on the bases. Kerr sent her second homerun of the season out of the ballpark, extending the Seminoles lead early on.

Makenna Reid started her day with a lead off single. A sacrifice bunt and four pitch walk had Reid with baserunners early for herself as well. Reid was able to get a fly out and strike out to keep Pitt off the scoreboard.

Katie Dack walked to start the 2nd inning, and Devyn Flaherty doubled into the gap to put runners in scoring position. The placement of the runner did not matter much as Beachum hit the second 3-run shot of the ballgame, prompting a pitching change.

Olivia Stefanoni replaced Romano, facing a 7-0 deficit and only one out in the inning. Harding sneaked a single down the left field line as the first batter for the reliever. With Harding on base, Amaya Ross joined in on the homerun party with a 2-run shot.

Reid worked around a lead off single, getting a swinging strike out, and amazing defensive work from Isa Torres to make sure the Seminoles lead remained in tact.

Stefanoni came back in the 3rd, for her first start to an inning, and walking Torres. Annie Potter entered to run, and Katie Dack also joined in on the action with an infield single. A walk from Stefanoni to Flaherty not only loaded the bases with no outs, it brought the second pitching change of the day for the Panthers.

Kyra Pittman faced a tough challenge in relief, with the top of the Seminole lineup. Facing Mudge, a walk brought in a run to make it 10-0 in favor of the ‘Noles. Singles from Beachum and Harding all brought in runs before the innings first out came on a strikeout. The offense was able to add another run on a sac fly.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Pitt was able to get something going against Reid. The Panthers soon had the bases loaded with one out after two walks and a single from the FSU starter. Pitt found themselves not being able to scratch anything across once Reid secured two strikeouts to close the inning.

The FSU offense went scoreless in the top of the 4th, and Mimi Gooden relieved Reid in the bottom half, looking to hold on to a 13-0 lead. Pitt had runners at first and third and soon traded an out for a run on a sac bunt. A walk and single back to the pitcher that was unable to be fielded, the Panthers had bases loaded and one out against an inconsistent Gooden. A shot into center field cleared the bases on a double from Pitt’s Macy Hamilton. Now a 13-4 ballgame, Gooden put another on off of a hit by pitch. After a passed ball advanced the runners, Gooden came back with a strikeout to end the inning.

Looking at a run rule of Pitt, Gooden secured the first two outs in the bottom of the 5th. A two out single knocked Gooden from the game, and Ashtyn Danley entered. Needing just one more out to secure the team win, Danley got a strikeout for herself to close out the 13-4 win.

Up next

FSU will play Pitt in a double header on Sunday at 1 pm and 5 pm on ACCNX and ACCN, respectively.