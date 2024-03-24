No. 18 FSU Softball obliterate Pitt in homerun display to sweep the weekend

On Saturday, Florida State softball picked up their first win of the weekend in Pittsburgh, against the Panthers. Due to travel issues on Friday, the Sunday slate called for a double header for the two teams.

Game One: FSU 10-0 Pitt

Kaley Mudge kicked off the game with a triple off of Pitt starter Kendall Brown. Starting off with the runner on third, a sacrifice fly from Jaysoni Beachum put the Seminoles up just two batters into the game. Once the bases were cleared, Kalei Harding homered and Michaela Edenfield followed with a hit by pitch.

With one runner on base, and only one out, Amaya Ross hit the second homerun of the inning, putting FSU on top 4-0. The scoring did not stop there, as Jahni Kerr went back o back with Ross, taking on the fifth run of the game for the ‘Noles. Dani Farris entered for Brown after the long ball from Kerr, and got the next two outs in two batters.

After FSU starter Ashtyn Danley sat down the Panthers in order, Devyn Flaherty started off the next inning with a single and stolen base. Mudge reached safely on a bunt that put the two runners on the corners and a hit by pitch to Beachum loaded them with no outs. A second hit from Harding brought in another run for FSU, still keeping the bases loaded. Edenfield followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0 exiting the 2nd inning.

Farris secured the first two outs in the 3rd inning, before giving up a single to Flaherty. With one runner on base, Kennedy Harp hit her second career homerun to extend the lead for the ‘Noles. In the bottom of the inning, with a 9-0 lead, Danley gave up her first baserunners on a lead off walk and single, but got three strike outs in the inning to keep them off the board.

The final run of the ball game for either side came in the 4th, when Edenfield crushed a solo shot to lead off the inning. In the same inning, Isa Torres was able to reach base, but was tagged out at second. Danley went six innings before Emma Wilson came on in the 7th and went 1-2-3 of the Panthers batting order to end the game early.

Game Two: FSU 17-7 Pitt

Just like in game one, Mudge started with a bang on a lead off homerun off of Pitt’s Kyra Pittman. After the 1-0 lead, Pittman returned the next three FSU batters to the dugout on two fly outs and a ground out.

MUDDDGGEEEE‼️‼️‼️‼️



She leads us off with her first home run of the season



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/l0nw1591S8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2024

On defense, Allison Royalty saw her first action of the weekend as the starting pitcher for the Seminoles. Royalty only gave up a two out walk before she induced a groundout to end the 1st inning.

Amaya Ross walked to begin the 2nd, and stole second with one out. Following the stolen base and fly out, Hallie Wacaser saw her first action of the weekend on a 2-run shot to extend the FSU lead to 3-0. Following Hallie, Isa Torres joined in with the teams 11th homerun of the weekend.

HELLO HALLIE WACASER‼️‼️‼️



She hits her sixth home run of the season to put the Noles up 3-0



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/VRcjxw615V — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2024

Now a 4-0 ballgame, Pitt went to Olivia Stefanoni to take over in the circle. Now with two outs, the lineup turned back over to Mudge, who hit her second homerun of the season, of the day, and third of the inning. Beachum and Harding followed with singles to put runners on the corners. A caught stealing ended any further scoring for the ‘Noles as they took a 5-0 lead.

Royalty gave up a single that advanced to second in the bottom half of the frame. Following the baserunner, she also gave up a 2-run homerun to Pitt, cutting into the lead by a score of 5-2.

A hit by pitch to Edenfield started the 3rd with a hit by pitch, and Ross followed with a double over the head of the center fielder. After the hit, Stefanoni’s day was done and Ahmari Braden entered on. With no outs, a grounder added a run to FSU’s total and a double from Wacaser made it 7-2.

Responded



Hallie rips one down the left field line, and Isa reaches on an error to make it 8-2



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/LuZ6fXnQk8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2024

With Torres at bat, a fielding error by the Pitt infield continued the inning and brought in another run. A double play ended the scoring by the Seminoles, with a 8-2 lead.

A single in the 3rd with two outs quickly came home on a 2-run shot to make it 8-4 for Pitt. Royalty had another single to her day that knocked her out of the game, and Makenna Reid entered for the first time on Sunday. With a runner on, Reid gave up the second homerun of the inning for the Panthers, now only leading by two runs.

Now 8-2 in the 4th, Harding reached on an error with one out and Edenfield singed. FSU soon loaded the bases on a walk from Ross. A single from Wacaser brought in two more runs for the Seminoles, and a wild pitch moved up both runners into scoring position.

Reid started the bottom of the frame with back to back singles, and a sacrifice bunt moved them both up 60 feet. A fly out and strike out ended the inning fro Reid, as she was able to keep it scoreless.

Flaherty walked to being the 5th and stole a base and a single and advancement from Beachum put both in scoring position. Against Braden, Harding produced a sacrifice fly to bring in another run.

With Beachum now on third, Edenfield got a walk to put two on for Ross. On the first pitch of her at bat, Ross hit a 3-run homerun to make it 14-6, and Kerr went back to back to add an extra run.

WHY NOT?!?!?!?!?!?



NOLES GO BACK-TO-BACK AGAIN‼️‼️



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/JI5hVAUXuX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2024

After the back to back long balls, Adriana Romano entered in the circle, immediately walking Wacaser. With one on, Katie Dack pinch hit and hit the third homerun of the inning for her first of the season.

HAVE A DAY NOLES‼️



Katie gets her first home run of the season for our record tying seventh home run of the game



ACC Network#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/XR906tyGR2 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2024

Up 17-6, Reid led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to the Panthers offense. A one out single had another runner on base. A fly out and a ground out left the runner on base, as FSU sweeps Pitt in run rule fashion.

Up next

FSU will return to Tallahassee to host the NC State Wolfpack for a weekend series starting on Thursday: