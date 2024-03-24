3 Up, 3 Down: Florida State baseball crashes back to Earth after disastrous weekend

That sound being heard around Tallahassee is the Florida State baseball team crashing back to Earth.

The honeymoon phase is over.

The Seminoles ground out a 1-0 win earlier in the week against Stenson ahead of a weekend tilt with top-5 Clemson on the road. Friday’s game rained out but also served as a precursor for the rest of the weekend.

Cam Leiter took the mound on Saturday afternoon, the first of a doubleheader, and got shell-shocked. The UCF transfer has not seemed like himself since the beginning of the year, but never like this. He left his fastball command in Tallahassee as he pitched erratically on the mound. Florida State spotted him an early grand slam, their first of 11 home runs this weekend, but that lead did not hold. FSU picked up their first loss in a mercy-rule defeat 15-5. The game got away early, and the Seminoles could not put the lid back on the Clemson offense.

The good news? Jamie Arnold.

The lefty started game two just an hour after the beatdown and looked sharp. He racked up nine strikeouts, only allowed one run, and went into the seventh inning as he threw over 100 pitches. The Seminole bats also responded and scored eight runs, spearheaded by home runs from Dinges, Williams, and Cantu.

It would not be enough.

FSU gave up eight runs in the ninth and dropped both games of the doubleheader 9-8. The reasons will be discussed below but boiled down to the bullpen. On Sunday, the Seminoles provided Deja Vu. They produced two five-run innings and five home runs that vaulted them to an 11-2 lead. It seemed like they flushed yesterday’s disaster and could at least salvage the series.

Nope.

The bullpen could not throw a strike as a five-run fifth and six-run seventh gave Clemson a 13-11 advantage en route to a 14-12 win that swept the Seminoles. Link Jarrett used every arm in his bullpen, and they all struggled. Strike-throwing underlined their issues as the gravity of the moment wiped away their command. The results were shocking, considering what the ‘pen had done up to this point. Link Jarrett used just under ten pitchers on Tuesday to hold Stenson scoreless, just a week after a bullpen game allowed only three earned runs in Gainesville. Many did not think it would be a strength, but never did it look like it could be this bad.

With so much to uncover, below are my 3 ups and 3 downs (bullpen) from the week.

3 Up

The long ball: Florida State’s bullpen might mean the Seminoles are in every game, but their light tower power means they are never out of it. FSU hit 12 home runs on the weekend and scored eight and 12 runs in the final two games of their series against Clemson. Specifically, the Seminole lineup came out hot to start all three games with a home run within the first two innings of all three. The best part of the success comes from the spots in the lineup where the long balls are being hit. The usual suspects did their thing, as James Tibbs hit two home runs on Sunday, and Jamie Ferrer hit his second grand slam of the season during the first game of the doubleheader Saturday. But Alex Lodise also smoked a couple of bombs during the week, as did Max Williams as well as Daniel Cantu. Marco Dinges hit multiple dingers over the weekend as well. Florida State not only bats a lineup with no easy outs but fields a group where each hitter can get hot at any time. FSU produced six innings this weekend, scoring multiple runs, including two five-run frames carried by the home run. The bats were quiet against Stenson earlier in the week, but ultimately, the lack of success on the weekend cannot be the fault of the lineup.

The final 2 ⁄ 3 of the rotation: Jamie Arnold and Conner Whittaker should not be faulted for the disappointing weekend. Some may be surprised that Whittaker ended up in this category as he gave up six earned runs, but the bullpen allowed three of his inherited runners to score, and Jarrett probably left him in a batter too long. On Sunday, he provided the Seminoles more than enough to win as he got out of multiple jams in the early innings and only allowed two runs in five innings. Whittaker continued to feast off soft contact as he had as many strikeouts (five) as he did groundouts. Most teams around the country do not have the luxury of a righty who can go deep into games like he can. Of course, no one wants to be compared to Jamie Arnold right now. The Tampa native settled down the Seminoles and ripped through a veteran lineup that gave most of Micah Posey’s arms fits all weekend. Arnold went seven innings and allowed only one hit after the second inning. He looks to be the best arm on the roster right now, and he proved that his scoreless streak at the start of the year was not a fluke.

They did not.

FSU scored five runs in the second inning and raced out to an 11-2 lead in the sixth. Most teams would still focus on the game they threw away the day before, but FSU flushed it on and focused on salvaging the series. Even after giving up the lead in the seventh, Marco Dinges hit a home run in the ninth, and Florida State brought the tying run to the plate. This was my takeaway from Link Jarrett instead of the bullpen decisions. Like I said, Whittaker should have been pulled earlier, but besides that, what could he have done? Rowan pitched well in Gainesville and looked strong in the game on Saturday before the capitulation in the ninth. Similar story with Carson Dorsey. When did he show signs of leakage before this weekend? The bullpen has issues, but Jarrett proved that he changed the culture even in a losing weekend.

3 Down

The Bullpen: This may be my easiest decision all season.

That was a disaster.

In case the article has not been clear, the bullpen gave up 19 runs in three innings during the series' final two games. On Saturday, Link Jarrett used four different pitchers, including Carson Dorsey, as Clemson stormed back from being down 8-1 to walking off FSU 9-8 with an eight-run ninth. On Sunday, FSU compounded their errors, as they led 11-2, but gave up five runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh as the Tigers retook a 13-11 lead. Jarrett and Posey could not buy an out as they used Rowan, Dorsey, Abraham, and Charles in the series' final two games, along with other unsuccessful attempts during the blowout Saturday afternoon. Specifically focusing on the two blown leads, the pitchers faced the same issues. On the one hand, they left too many pitches over the heart of the plate, which led to two grand slams and another three-run home run given up in the games combined. On the other hand, the group could not find the strike zone. During the ninth inning Saturday, FSU allowed five free passes on walks and hit batters. On Sunday, during the seventh inning, the Florida State bullpen walked five more batters just a day later. This is where I have trouble blaming Jarrett and Posey. The bullpen arms made uncompetitive pitches on a strike zone that seemed wide the entire weekend. The arms melted down in the big moments, and once the ball started rolling downhill, they could not stop the momentum.