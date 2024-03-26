Football:
Darrell Jackson is a focused man:
FSU was in full pads this weekend and they responded to the increase in physicality:
Embrace the grind#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/KFZMsy2PwG— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 24, 2024
Akeem Dent is grabbing the attention of NFL Draft media after a very impressive Pro-Day workout:
A name generating significant buzz: Florida State DB Akeem Dent.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2024
Versatile & explosive defender will attend both the Miami Dolphins & Jacksonville Jaguars local day, a source said.
• 6.72 3-cone at pro day (would have ranked 1st among safeties in Indy)
• 4.38 40 (1st among…
The Saints showed an extended interest in Braden Fiske at FSU’s Pro-Day this past weekend.
Recruiting:
The next FSU superstar could be at one of these upcoming camps:
Registration for this summer’s Mike Norvell Football Camps is now open— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 25, 2024
See dates and register at https://t.co/aWP400hMoe#KeepCLIMBing
On three Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham enjoyed his visit to Florida State this past weekend:
One thing that FSU will always have in its favor throughout the recruitment of Cunningham is the long-standing relationship. Before things began to take off for the wideout, the Seminoles were already making an impact. While the competition will remain stout until he makes a final decision, the Seminoles are carrying some momentum into the spring and summer.
It’s been a long time since FSU had a true point guard; here’s to Daquan Davis ending that drought:
A 6-foot true point instead of a 6-6 project. I like it https://t.co/nHfVoZpFcO— Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 25, 2024
Other Sports:
The offense continues to lead the pace but the bullpen has serious questions now or are they in their own heads and just need a good outing to right the ship?
Episode 100: #FSU humbled at Clemson; making sense of a tough weekend:— Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) March 25, 2024
⚾️ #Noles struggle in raucous Doug Kingsmore Stadium’s environment
⚾️ Bullpen thoughts
⚾️ Offense continues to be among nation’s best
⚾️ Jamie Arnold is a stud
⚾️ What now?https://t.co/h3aCjofALM
FSU Baseball didn’t fall too far after blowing leads in all three games vs. No.3 Clemson:
Whole lot of ACC in the top 25 pic.twitter.com/ZUiYixYlL4— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) March 25, 2024
FSU Softball’s bats were on fire this weekend:
The numbers speak for themselves #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/2dDNDCNtQj— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2024
FSU Baseball looks to get back to its winning ways vs. the Gators tonight:
It’s another week in #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/MNAgHaSrR3— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 25, 2024
Alumni:
Some highlights from Legacy Weekend:
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 25, 2024
So great having the #NoleFamily back on campus this past weekend! pic.twitter.com/Jh6NdjBpPj
Forever honored@JayRob_7, @JRosenberry51 and @JaredVerse1 unveiled their All-American bricks in a ceremony this afternoon!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/NHQ8wWS6j0— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 23, 2024
Loading comments...