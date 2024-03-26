 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU Baseball takes on Florida Gators in midweek rivalry

Spring practice continues as young DBs start to make an impact

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Darrell Jackson is a focused man:

FSU was in full pads this weekend and they responded to the increase in physicality:

Akeem Dent is grabbing the attention of NFL Draft media after a very impressive Pro-Day workout:

The Saints showed an extended interest in Braden Fiske at FSU’s Pro-Day this past weekend.

Recruiting:

The next FSU superstar could be at one of these upcoming camps:

On three Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham enjoyed his visit to Florida State this past weekend:

One thing that FSU will always have in its favor throughout the recruitment of Cunningham is the long-standing relationship. Before things began to take off for the wideout, the Seminoles were already making an impact. While the competition will remain stout until he makes a final decision, the Seminoles are carrying some momentum into the spring and summer.

It’s been a long time since FSU had a true point guard; here’s to Daquan Davis ending that drought:

Other Sports:

The offense continues to lead the pace but the bullpen has serious questions now or are they in their own heads and just need a good outing to right the ship?

FSU Baseball didn’t fall too far after blowing leads in all three games vs. No.3 Clemson:

FSU Softball’s bats were on fire this weekend:

FSU Baseball looks to get back to its winning ways vs. the Gators tonight:

Alumni:

Some highlights from Legacy Weekend:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...