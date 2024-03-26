Football:

Darrell Jackson is a focused man:

FSU was in full pads this weekend and they responded to the increase in physicality:

Akeem Dent is grabbing the attention of NFL Draft media after a very impressive Pro-Day workout:

A name generating significant buzz: Florida State DB Akeem Dent.



Versatile & explosive defender will attend both the Miami Dolphins & Jacksonville Jaguars local day, a source said.



• 6.72 3-cone at pro day (would have ranked 1st among safeties in Indy)



• 4.38 40 (1st among… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2024

The Saints showed an extended interest in Braden Fiske at FSU’s Pro-Day this past weekend.

Recruiting:

The next FSU superstar could be at one of these upcoming camps:

Registration for this summer’s Mike Norvell Football Camps is now open



See dates and register at https://t.co/aWP400hMoe#KeepCLIMBing — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 25, 2024

On three Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham enjoyed his visit to Florida State this past weekend:

One thing that FSU will always have in its favor throughout the recruitment of Cunningham is the long-standing relationship. Before things began to take off for the wideout, the Seminoles were already making an impact. While the competition will remain stout until he makes a final decision, the Seminoles are carrying some momentum into the spring and summer.

It’s been a long time since FSU had a true point guard; here’s to Daquan Davis ending that drought:

A 6-foot true point instead of a 6-6 project. I like it https://t.co/nHfVoZpFcO — Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 25, 2024

Other Sports:

The offense continues to lead the pace but the bullpen has serious questions now or are they in their own heads and just need a good outing to right the ship?

Episode 100: #FSU humbled at Clemson; making sense of a tough weekend:



⚾️ #Noles struggle in raucous Doug Kingsmore Stadium’s environment

⚾️ Bullpen thoughts

⚾️ Offense continues to be among nation’s best

⚾️ Jamie Arnold is a stud

⚾️ What now?https://t.co/h3aCjofALM — Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) March 25, 2024

FSU Baseball didn’t fall too far after blowing leads in all three games vs. No.3 Clemson:

Whole lot of ACC in the top 25 pic.twitter.com/ZUiYixYlL4 — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) March 25, 2024

FSU Softball’s bats were on fire this weekend:

The numbers speak for themselves #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/2dDNDCNtQj — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2024

FSU Baseball looks to get back to its winning ways vs. the Gators tonight:

Alumni:

