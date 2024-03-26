“Don’t waste a rep!” Florida State practices for the final time before their first scrimmage

Mike Norvell wears his heart on his sleeve.

On Saturday, he looked incredulous at the amount of drops from his pass-catchers and voiced his displeasure.

Message received.

The wide receivers, in particular, bounced back significantly at practice on Tuesday and took it to their teammates in the secondary. Deuce Spann set the tone with a one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone during the first 11-on-11 red zone work period of the day. Mike Norvell continued to stay on Ron Dugans’ group, working with them throughout positional drills to emphasize the standard. The improved play contributed to the most consistent offensive performance throughout practice to begin camp this spring. During the first two-point conversion period, the offense scored six out of seven times against a defense that could not match its intensity. Later in the day, the starting secondary pushed back during 7-on-7, but DJ and the group still responded and found completions. I asked Mike Norvell about the pass-catchers today, and he seemed pleased by their performance.

“I thought it was a better day...You just challenge the guys. It’s the focus, it’s the details and making sure we’re finishing plays when we get the opportunity. You can see it; we have a talented group here...you need to seize the moment when you get it.”

Coach Norvell also shared unfortunate news at his press conference. Robert Scott and Josh Farmer will not be available for spring but should be ready for the fall. Jamari Howard will also be out for the rest of spring and into the fall.

Observations:

While the receivers had a bounce-back practice, DJ Uiagaeleli went up and down. He still made his usual jaw-dropping throws when slinging the ball deep, but he committed some simple mistakes. The worst of the day came on an out route that he threw late and ended up right in Justin Cryer’s arms, which ignited the defense in need of a spark. He threw another interception later in the practice on a ball that should not have been thrown. It is obvious, but the more DJU cuts down on his turnovers, the higher the ceiling of this roster.

Ja’Khi Douglas won WR of the day in my book. The senior made his first play of the day on a slot fade over Earl Little Jr. that he had to turn back shoulder for. Later in the day, he burned AZ Thomas for a long reception that drew praise from the offensive staff. His brother, Jaylin Lucas, also continued to turn heads on a screen pass from Luke Kromenhoek that went for 50 yards. Once he gets his legs moving, it’s game over.

Although the offense played better than the defense today, the defensive ends, particularly Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr., became human-wrecking balls Tuesday. Patrick Payton washed Kyle Morlock during the first stint of 11-on-11 and set dominant edges in the run game all afternoon. Marvin Jones Jr. would not be outdone from a physicality standpoint. He looks every part of 6’5’’ in person and stuns offensive linemen with his long reach and powerful frame. He looks like a track star ready to run the 100-meter dash when he lines up. He made his presence felt in both the run and pass game but did a tremendous job during the 1-on-1 portion of practice. He put Jeremiah Byers in the spin zone with a vicious 360 move on the offensive tackle, leading him to the quarterback in under two seconds. He should become an instant fan favorite and can become the perfect running mate with Patrick Payton.

Although those two defensive ends played well, the O-line found room in the run game. To begin the spring, the staff changed up its run game strategy. While the counter persists, Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins have started using faster-developing run plays. They used a lot of pin-and-pull action today and double teams to quickly get up to the second level and open up gaps. With so many pieces along the front right now, simplifying the approach could be the most effective way to stay two-dimensional.

The revolving door at safety continues, with KJ Kirkland playing the day with Shyeim Brown. Kirkland produced positives and negatives on Tuesday. He came up from his safety spot and made solid run fits during practice, but he also telegraphed a couple of secondary blitzes to the offense too early, allowing for gashing runs. Conrad Hussey did not play his best on Tuesday and reacted late to the offense's misdirection. This position may not have a set starter going into the year, and I am not sure there will be a defined starter by the end of spring. Mike Norvell may be able to provide more insight after Florida State’s scrimmage Thursday.

Fans will wrap their arms around Grady Kelly. The Colorado State transfer will not be able to fill the void left by Braden Fiske, but he should provide stout run defense and a commanding veteran presence inside. Darrell Jackson called him a ‘technician’ the other day, and he lived up to the name on Tuesday when facing off against the run. Kelly split double teams and chased down ball carriers from the backside against zone runs. He did not do so well in his first rep of 1-on-1s but responded well with a spin move on Maurice Smith on his second rep. Given the health of Farmer, I believe the best Seminole front four consists of Jones, Payton, Jackson, and, right now, Kelly.

Practice again got intense and physical at moments, as the introduction of pads has brought a new spirit to Tuesdays and Thursdays. Nothing looked out of the ordinary, but jawing after reps and a little dust-up on the defensive sideline led to coaches needing to separate players. With 40% new players, the roster must develop their identity and personality. I would imagine the coaching staff likes what they see so far.

Head Coach Mike Norvell

DB Azareye’h Thomas

Darius Washington getting coached up by Coach Atkins. pic.twitter.com/eEgBJbkEXh — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 26, 2024

DJJ and Grady Kelly going through strip sack drills. pic.twitter.com/w5Dl40Qwgg — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 26, 2024