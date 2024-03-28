No. 18 FSU softball hosts NC State: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State softball returns home to Tallahassee after a weekend up in Pittsburgh, sweeping the Pitt Panthers. Now, they turn their attention to the NC State Wolfpack for another three game set.

Currently 18-13, and 1-8 in the ACC, NC State is in their first year under head coach Lindsey Leftwich. The Wolfpack spent their first weekend of the season down in Clearwater at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they dropped games to Iowa and Missouri, and won games against St. Johns, Western Kentucky, and Missouri State. They also claimed wins against Northwestern, Michigan State and South Carolina in the Garnet and Black Invitational.

In conference, they started off with 8th ranked Clemson, where they took game one before dropping the series to the Tigers. Following the trip to Clemson, they suffered a sweep from Georgia Tech at home, as well as Notre Dame in South Bend.

Amanda Hasler is one of the power threats in the lineup. As one of three Wolfpack hitters above .300, she has a team leading 9 HR, as well as a 17 R, 27 H, 4 2B and 18 RBI with a .314 BA. As a team, 5 hitters have double digit RBIs, including Hasler. One of the multi-RBI hitters is Makayla Marbury, who is a dual threat athlete. With a .288 BA, Marbury also holds 22 R, 23 H, 2 2B, 7 HR as well as being 10-11 in stolen bases.

The NC State pitching staff has three arms they use pretty evenly. Starting with Madison Inscoe, who has a 2.85 ERA in a team leading 66.1 IP. Inscoe also has 51 H, 34 R, 22 BB, 48 SO and .202 B/AVG. Rylee Wyman is the next lowest ERA, with 3.33 in 42.0 innings. Wyman has a .248 B/AVG with 41 H, 26 R, 13 BB and 34 SO. Lastly, Aisha Weixlmann sits at a 3.56 ERA in 57 innings. She also has 46 H, 34 R, 20 BB, 52 SO and a .216 B/AVG. All pitchers also all have below 10 homeruns given up on the season.

Last Matchup

2022 was the last time the two teams came face to face. The Seminoles went to Raleigh and swept the Wolfpack, capped off by a 8-4 win in the series finale. In the game, Kathryn Sandercock picked up the win, with Emma Wilson also making an appearance. Sydney Sherrill and Devyn Flaherty both had 2 RBI.

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (4.21) NCSU (3.46)

Batting Average: FSU (.343) NCSU (.269)

Scoring: FSU (7.83) NCSU (4.65)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.432) NCSU (.383)

How to Watch