Mike Norvell likes his team’s progress after the first scrimmage.

Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft that features 11 Seminoles hearing their name called throughout the three-day affair; it would be FSU’s highest total since the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jared Verse, DE, Florida State The Rams are pretty free to attack value with a “best player available” approach in Round 1. The retirement of Aaron Donald looms large, but breakout rookie Kobie Turner will slide into the 3-technique spot. Where the Rams really need help in the pass rush is off the edge, and that’s where Verse would come in. He is relentless with high-effort production — Verse helped lead FSU to an undefeated regular season with nine sacks and 50 pressures. He’s a plug-and-play 4-3 defensive end starter with Trey Hendrickson-like ability.

2024 is the year of the defense? Maybe but FSU’s defense has gotten better every single year under Adam Fuller; if they were to be statistically better in 2024 it might be the best coaching job of Adam Fuller’s FSU career.

Of the 17 players who recorded at least 300 snaps last year, nine are gone, including four of six linemen. But end Patrick Payton (7 sacks, 11 breakups, 11 run stops) and dynamite corners Fentrell Cypress II and Azareye’h Thomas (combined: 16 breakups, 5 TFLs) return, and almost no one does a better job of filling gaps through the transfer portal than FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who has thus far brought in four linemen, Miami corner Davonte Brown and a pair of blue-chip Alabama transfers. Improving for a fourth straight season might be difficult, but it’s not impossible.

A piece of Doak Campbell Stadium can now be yours:

Once thought to be a FSU lean, four-star Vero Beach LB Tarvos Alford is expected to choose Ohio State on Saturday although his recruitment is expected to continue.

No.17 FSU is taking on Louisville in a Thursday to Saturday series; in game one they broke it open vs. Louisville with a grand slam to the tune of a 8-3 victory and will take them on today in game 2 of the series at 6:00 PM

