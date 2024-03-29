No. 18 FSU Softball walks off NC State to open series

Florida State softball started their weekend against the NC State Wolfpack with Ashtyn Danley in the circle.

After Danley allowed one hit, that was wiped away on an inning ending double play, the Seminoles bats got to work. Against Rylee Wyman, Jaysoni Beachum reached on a hit by pitch. Wyman gave up a single to Michaela Edenfield to put two on base with two outs in the inaugural inning. Both runners were left stranded as the Wolfpack defense kept it scoreless.

Jahni Kerr led off in the 2nd with a triple, and broke the tie when Isa Torres doubled to bring her home.

You saw her glove. Now, she's showing off the bat



Isa drives one off the wall to give the Noles the lead





Up 1-0 heading into the 3rd inning, Danley started her third outing with a single and a full count walk to her first two batters. A sacrificial bunt moved over the runners after a strikeout from Danley. Both runners were able to cross home, and take a 2-1 NC State lead, on a single that just poked through the infield.

The Wolfpack extended their lead after a single into the gap scored the runner from second. The two out power display continued on the second straight hit into the outfield on a double. A fly out ended any further scoring, as NC State took a 4-1 lead over FSU.

Wyman departed in the bottom of the inning, and Kayla Fekel started with the ball. Fekel began her outing with a leadoff walk to Beachum who stole second on the next pitch. Now on second, FSU got one back on a long single to make it 4-2.

Clawing right back



Ocho hits one to left to get a run back





After the two hits, Fekel quickly departed for Madison Inscoe. The third pitcher of the game for NCSU kept the damage to one run as she was able to get the needed outs.

Now in the 4th, Danley gave up a lead off hit, marking the end of her start. Makenna Reid came on for Danley, and stifled the bats. Reid secured two fly outs and a strike out to keep the score the same.

Makenna gets the strikeout to put a 0⃣ on the board



Isa, Hallie and Devyn due up for the Noles



M4 | FSU 2 NC State 4





Torres continued her day with her second double to lead off the bottom of the 4th. After Inscoe secured an out before Devyn Flaherty singled to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice from Kaley Mudge erased Torres, but both runners were able to advance into scoring position.

Beachum walked for the second time, loading the bases with two outs. On the first pitch of her at bat, Kalei Harding cleared the bases on a double over the head of the outfield.

HERE COME THE NOLES‼️‼️



Ocho and Michaela hit back-to-back doubles to bring four runs across



Amaya steps in with a runner on second





Michaela Edenfield added to the Seminoles lead on a double of her own, making it 6-4. With the runner on second, Aisha Weixlmann became the fourth pitcher of the game for the Pack. For her first batter, Weixlmann hit Amaya Ross and soon a walk to Kerr loaded the bases for the second time. A four run inning came to a close on a foul out for the 3rd out.

After a clean 5th inning from both teams, the Wolfpack started the 6th with a single off of Reid. Following the single, a two run homerun tied the game at 6-6. Another baserunner reached from Reid, but three straight outs stranded the runner.

The Seminoles couldn't scratch anything across in the bottom of the inning, and Reid made sure the Wolfpack didn’t either the following inning. In the last regular inning, Ross started with a walk and stole second before a strike out from Weixlmann. With a runner on second, Torres stepped up to the plate, literally and figuratively. The freshman notched another walk off for her team, via a two run homerun to right field.

ISA TORRES SAYS GOODNIGHT‼️‼️‼️



NOLES WALK IT OFF

FSU takes the first game of the series 8-6 and will look for the series tomorrow.

