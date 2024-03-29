No. 18 FSU Softball takes series vs. NC State on second straight walk off

Thursday, Florida State softball walked off NC State to open their series in Tallahassee. Freshman Isa Torres provided the winning runs, and on Friday, fellow freshman Mimi Gooden got the start for game two.

Gooden started her day with a one out single followed by a hit by pitch. She was able to feed her defense to keep NCSU from breaking into the score.

Madison Inscoe got the start for the Wolfpack, and after the first out, gave up an infield single to Jaysoni Beachum. Following Beachum, Kalei Harding sent a rocket over the left-center field wall to put FSU up early, 2-0.

Torres earned a walk in the 2nd inning. Kennedy Harp, who got the start in left field, followed with a single. Inscoe soon found herself with two outs and loaded bases after a walk to Kaley Mudge. Two runs came across as Beachum brought them home on a single, putting Mudge at third as well.

In the 3rd, the Seminoles faced Rylee Wyman, who relieved in the previous inning. A leadoff single by Michaela Edenfield got a runner on base, and moved to second on a wild pitch. Jahni Kerr followed with short game to put runners on the corners with one out. Soon Torres followed with another RBI, off a sacrifice, making it 5-0 ‘Noles.

Gooden came back out for the 4th inning, giving up a single and double with one out. With runners threatening, Emma Wilson relieved the starter, getting the two outs needed to move on.

The ‘Noles loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but saw nothing for it as Wyman and the NCSU defense held them scoreless. Wilson started the 5th inning, and gave up two straight singles to load the bases with no outs.

With a pair on base, Wilson was taken out for Makenna Reid. Entering for the second time this weekend, Reid gave up a single before sitting down the next three batters to keep it scoreless for the opposition.

Escaping with no runs given up in the previous half inning, Kerr singled with one out. Another hit from Torres put two runners on for Harp, who homered on a 2-0 count to send everyone home early on the 8-0 run rule.

Up next

FSU will look to sweep NC State on Saturday at 12 pm on ACCNX.