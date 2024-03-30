No. 18 FSU Softball completes sweep of NC State

Saturday, Florida State softball secured the series against NC State. Two freshmen, Isa Torres and Kennedy Harp both knocked walk off homeruns in the last two games to help clinch against the Wolfpack.

Ashtyn Danley got her second start of the weekend against NC State on Sunday. With some help from her outfield, Danley sat the Pack down in order to begin her day. In the bottom half of the 1st, only a walk put a Seminole on base against Aisha Weixlmann for NCSU.

After Danley produced another scoreless 2nd, Amaya Ross was able to reach on an error and steal second. A perfectly placed bunt from Torres was not able to be fielded, and Torres and Ross were able to scoot into scoring position.

Harp continued her weekend with a sacrifice RBI to bring home the runner from third and break the tie. Leading 1-0, Weixlmann only gave up a walk the rest of the inning before she was able to close it out.

Moving into the bottom of the 3rd, Kalei Harding produced a one out walk. After a strikeout, Ross was hit by the pitch, and a wild pitch moved both runners up. Looking to produce with two outs, Torres added some cushion to the lead with a 2 RBI double.

HAVE A WEEKEND, ISA‼️‼️



She brings in two more for the Noles



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/jAddYL8aTd — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2024

The tandem of Torres and Harp refused to stop as Harp followed with another hit and RBI to make it 4-0. The fourth run of the game off of Weixlmann ended her day and Madison Inscoe made another appearance. Facing her first batter, she gave up an infield bloop single to Katie Dack to split the field. However, Inscoe was able to keep any further scoring from happening.

Young stars all around⭐️⭐️



Kennedy brings across another run for the Noles to make it 4-0‼️



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/42I2qLE8wz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2024

In the next inning, NCSU broke up the no hitter that Danley was spinning, on a one out double. A second batter reached on a HBP before a ball in the dirt moved them both up. Beachum was able to knock down an infield hit, allowing a run to score, and chaos ensued. A run down started for the runner at second, and the original batter soon occupied second as well. At the end of the play, FSU had a run scored against them, and the runner coming to second was called out, while the runner coming from second was called safe.

Now a 4-1 game, the top of the FSU lineup set to face Inscoe. Kaley Mudge knocked her first hit of the weekend on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the 4th. A runner on following a pop up out, Harding crushed her second long ball of the season, bringing home two more runs.

It's Ocho's world, and we're just living in it



Another two-run shot extends the lead



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/Yw6YmpehpR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2024

Danley continued her dominate outing in the 5th, soon giving the bats back to her offense. Torres started with a single, and was replaced by Annie Potter, who saw herself in a caught stealing situation to be taken out of the game. Despite the out, Harp came up with a hit to put her on base for Dack. Dack hit her second homerun of the season, this time off of Inscoe.

DACK ATTACK IS BACK‼️‼️‼️‼️



Her second home run of the season puts us up 8-1‼️‼️



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/H0AM0KDEm5 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2024

The Seminoles found themselves now in run rule territory, with a 8-1 ballgame. Rylee Wyman came on in relief after the 2-run shot, and walked Mudge before retiring her last batter of the inning.

Emma Wilson came to close things out in the top of the 6th, after Danley completed the five previous. A leadoff walk stayed at first for two outs before a four pitch walk joined the bases. Wilson was able to escape the threat of runners on base after a diving fly out was caught in left field.

Carly Maxton saw her first action for the Wolfpack in the bottom of the 6th. The freshman, in her first look against the FSU lineup, shut down the ‘Noles in order, including two strikeouts.

Wilson came back out in the final inning, and gave up a solo shot to lead off. The one run made it 8-2 in favor of FSU but a walk added a baserunner. Lonni Alameda made the switch from Wilson to Makenna Reid mid-AB, and the 2-0 count resulted in a four pitch walk after two balls from the reliever.

Reid secured two outs with two runners on base in the 7th. However, NC State was not going down with out a fight. Facing the top of the Wolfpack lineup, Reid gave up a 3-run homerun to inch towards the FSU lead 8-5. A fly out completed the sweep of the ACC foe, by a three run advantage.

Up next

FSU will host McNeese for a pair of midweeks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games will air on ACCN at 8 pm.