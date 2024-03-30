3 Up, 3 Down: FSU bounces back this week with wins over UF and Louisville

Florida State came into this week needing to pick up the pieces.

A three-game sweep in Clemson, capped off by two blown leads, gave FSU its first dose of humble pie for the season. Link Jarrett said on Wednesday that the Seminoles did not need ra-ra speeches to galvanize the group. Florida State let their actions speak louder than words.

On the long bus ride to Jacksonville, senior Daniel Cantu took it upon himself to make the journey worthwhile. He made a significant impact, driving in the game's first runs with a bases-clearing three RBI double, giving FSU an early 3-0 lead. His contributions didn't stop there, as he later hit another double and a home run, helping the Seminoles secure a 14-3 victory over Florida. The bullpen's stellar performance, not allowing a run past the second inning and limiting UF to just three hits, capped off a dominant performance. The blowout victory proved that Florida State could handle the ups and downs of a season and that Link Jarrett has his hands on the pulse of his ball club.

Riding the wave of their first series victory over UF since 2015, Marco Dinges carried FSU to an 8-3 victory in the first of a three-game set against Louisville. The designated hitter went 3-4 and blew the game open with a grand slam in the fifth inning to give FSU a 6-2 lead. In the seventh, Joe Charles entered the game facing the bases loaded with nobody out. He recorded two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the frame unscathed and preserve the Seminole lead.

Friday night ended the week's positive momentum, as FSU never quite found its footing. Cam Smith and Alex Lodise combined for three errors in two innings, and the Seminoles played their sloppiest game of the season. Jamie Arnold pitched well, but without solid defensive support behind him, he faced traffic on the bases for most of the evening. Marco Dinges and Jamie Ferrer were the only sparks in the lineup as the 1-2-3 hitters combined to go 1-11 with a walk.

Needing a response, Florida State delivered to ensure a winning week and a series victory. Conner Whittaker pitched efficiently, giving up three runs in five innings on 63 pitches and giving his team a chance to win. James Tibbs bounced back from two difficult games and finished 4-4 with a home run that put FSU in front in the third inning. The key to victory came from the Noles’ ability to hit with two outs. The Seminoles went 8-14 and scored five runs with their backs against the wall, and their timely at-bats resulted in a 9-4 victory.

3 Up

Marco Dinges: Even though Dinges went 0-4 against Florida, the designated hitter carried the Seminole lineup against Louisville and became their most consistent presence this weekend. It became clear Dinges would be a difference factor after he launched a grand slam in the series' first game. He finished the day going 3-4 with two doubles and five RBIs as his at-bats broke the game open for Florida State. After his dominant day, he spoke to the media about his approach.

“A lot of barrels recently, nothing really falling, but you’ve got to stick to the approach. When your swing feels good, you don’t change anything. Kind of just keep doing the same thing.”

He continued with that same approach on Friday despite the team's struggles. Dinges went 3-4 and showed off his speed, recording a triple and a run during the defeat. He started slowly Saturday, but he blew the game open with a single in the seventh that scored two and gave FSU a commanding 8-3 lead.

As Link Jarrett noted, Dinges had been making strong contact, but his results did not show it. This week, he proved the contact and power threat the designated hitter presents and the depth of the FSU lineup.

Joe Charles: The entire bullpen struggled last weekend, and after Andrew Armstrong gave up a three-run blast in the first inning against Florida, Link Jarrett needed to turn to a reliever that could get him outs. He tabbed Joe Charles with the task, and he rewarded his trust. Charles pitched two scoreless innings and gave up just one hit, along with three strikeouts against the vaunted Florida lineup. On Thursday, the manager returned to Charles in a tough spot. In the seventh inning, he faced the bases loaded with nobody out in a three-run game. The reliever went strikeout, strikeout, ground out to get out of the jam unscathed. He pitched the eighth and ninth, going 3.0 IP, 0 H, and 4 Ks on the evening. Link Jarrett called him “the difference in the game” and shut the door on a Louisville team looking to make a comeback. After pitching twice in three days, conventional wisdom said that his week would be over. But, facing two RISPs and two outs, Jarrett went to Charles again. The righty needed just one pitch to escape the jam, as he created a weak ground ball to short to end the frame. The entire bullpen could be written about here as the only run they gave up was unearned for the week, but Charles stepped up in the high-leverage moments and finished the job.

Response: The experts say most baseball is mental, and Florida State proved the old saying true. After losing three games in two days and being on a bus for 16 hours, the ‘Noles could have used fatigue and a bad weekend as an excuse to falter against Florida. Instead, they run-ruled the Gators as the bullpen did not allow a run (Armstrong was the designated starter), and the offense exploded for 14 runs. The Seminoles rolled a Gator team that had been finding their stride in SEC play and responded. On Friday, Florida State played their most disjointed game of the year, playing with low energy and being undisciplined. Saturday, they made sure to come out and play with intensity and not continue to make errors. The outfield backed up Conner Whittaker with a couple of diving catches and plays at the wall, and the offense went over .500 with two outs. The team has a strong leadership core and loves to play baseball. They felt that last week did not represent the team and the work put forth this season, and they backed it up.

3 Down

Mental mistakes: Link Jarrett mentioned fatigue throughout the week as FSU spent almost 24 hours on buses, some of which came through during the week. On Thursday, Cam Leiter issued a balk, Jaxson West struck out on a pitch clock violation, and FSU was called for a catcher’s interference. On Friday, FSU did not look like the same team with over a .980 fielding percentage during the year. Cam Smith missed a chopping ground ball that slipped under his glove in the first inning. He recorded another error in the frame, and Lodise could not make a clean transfer from his glove to his hand in the second, which gave FSU their third error in two innings. FSU finished the day with four as UL scored five runs, but only one was earned. Saturday started cleaner, but later in the game, Drew Faurot and Cal Fisher were not on the same page, and a tailor-made double play turned into a ball thrown into the outfield, and a run scored later in the inning. Whether the defense should be a concern moving forward remains to be seen. There have been plenty of games this season where solid defense was the difference between winning and losing. But they lost on Friday because of it, making their lives harder than they needed to be the entire weekend. Link Jarrett said the team will have Sunday and Monday off, so maybe some time away will refresh the Seminoles and result in a positive defensive output this week.

Middle Infield: I wrote about Alex Lodise and Drew Faurot last week, and not much changed. While Faurot had a solid Tuesday against Florida, he did not swing the bat well over the weekend against UL, finished the weekend with an error, and got pulled in the middle of Friday’s game. Lodise’s week was even worse. He went 0-4 against the Gators and then finished hitless on Thursday for the second straight game. On Friday, his usually steady defense faltered as he committed an error and did not make the tough plays that had looked so routine for him. Link Jarrett replaced him later in the game, and then he did not start Saturday as freshman Cal Fisher received the starting nod from the manager. Link Jarrett mentioned that Lodise “played his tail off” so far to start the year and felt he needed a day off. However, Fisher played tremendous defense and took exceptional at-bats, so Jarrett must decide who will continue as the starting shortstop.

Strikeouts: FSU faced three Louisville lefties this weekend, who threw incredible changeups and kept the lineup off balance for most of the weekend. However, some of the swings and misses were poor, rendering at-bats unproductive. Florida State struck out eight times Thursday, nine on Friday, and eight on Saturday. The lack of contact came as a surprise as the Seminoles struck out just three times against the Gators but could never quite pick up on what the Cardinals were throwing. When James Tibbs starts a series going 1-9, it confirms how difficult the starting pitching was, but the strikeout count will be a number to watch moving forward.

Florida State takes on Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman at home for two midweek games this week before heading to Boston College for a three-game weekend series.