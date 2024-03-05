Football:

FSU’s quarterback position in 2024 is pretty set in stone but an emerging backup battle could be the thing to watch for this spring.

24 other things to watch for during spring football including whether FSU will the ACC championship game or announce its official exit from the ACC; first come first serve, either would be very welcomed in Tallahassee.

What will Florida State do for an encore? The obvious answer is go undefeated, win the ACC and contend for the playoff. The more relevant answer for this spring is how soon FSU will be able to buy its way out of the ACC. That could come sooner than later. If so, Clemson, Virginia, North Carolina, NC State and Miami have a blueprint on how to get out of the league. Could that happen sooner than the Noles’ defense of the ACC?

#BuiltByStorms FSU’s mantra of work has shown serious physical results in this year’s NFL combine:

WORK works All credit goes to these guys and the investment they made into the process. https://t.co/phnbfckwud — Coach Storms (@coachstorms) March 4, 2024

If collegiate athletes become employees it will be interesting to see how the industry responds. (TheAthletic)

“It could be that there’s a small set of schools that want to embrace the employment model and enter into collective bargaining agreements with their athletes, potentially, in certain sports,” Feldman said. “Then, other schools could decide they want to move away from anything resembling an employment model, and they release a lot of control over their athletes and try to convince the courts or Congress that their athletes are not employees — and return to something closer to the system we’ve had for the last 80 years.” The past few years have proven nothing is off the table — and nothing is for certain.

Recruiting:

Four-star OL Dontrell Glover told Chad Simmons that FSU is on top of his list right now.

“You can say Florida State is on top of my list right now,” Glover said. “I visited, I got the offer and I liked it a lot. “The staff really stood out. Coach Mike Norvell is a cool guy and I see him as a younger Nick Saban. He has great energy, he is a smart coach and he gives a lot to the game.

Four-star OT Josh Petty will visit FSU at the end of the month.

Other Sports:

This year’s Seminoles are not last year’s Seminoles; it took a little while for the polls to recognize that: