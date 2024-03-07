“This ain’t for everybody!” A look inside Tour of Duty and the players that stood out

Mike Norvell does not have an off switch.

At 6 a.m., before dawn, the head coach sounded hoarse from the screaming during warm-ups for FSU's tour of duty, its off-season conditioning program. As Coach Norvell shouted, the workouts are not for everybody.

Florida State knows that in order to reach the heights it climbed last season, the foundation must be built in the winter months. So, every rep, sprint, and shuffle must be treated like a tied game in the fourth quarter. So, for an hour and fifteen minutes, the running, yelling, and intensity were turned up to ten. The offense went first through the circuit, sprinting, shuffling, and sweating through fifteen minutes straight of short sprints and push-ups. After the bullhorn blared, the unit split into two, with skill position players going to one station and the offensive lineman going into another. The receivers and running backs worked on their agility as their feet bounced through bags and then dipped their hips around a large hola-hoop. On the other side of the field, the offensive linemen did a drill comparable to going baseline to baseline in basketball as they worked on their lateral quickness and hip movement. After ten minutes of each station, the defense went from doing football drills to fitness.

Example of #1 drill:

A taste of what T.O.D looks like. pic.twitter.com/eAS7WV4kEE — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 7, 2024

Example of lateral quickness drill:

Quindarrius Jones, Greedy Vance, and Shyheim Brown moving through drills. pic.twitter.com/rdxUDJZImr — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 7, 2024

The architect behind the workouts is Josh Storms, who looks exactly like someone who designs the most challenging conditioning program in the country. After practice, he spoke to the media and explained what made T.O.D. successful this offseason.

“It wasn’t so much about still coming in in good shape; it’s been their approach to it. You have a young team with a lot to prove. The way that those guys have embraced and approached those workouts daily made this winter program one of the most fun winter programs I’ve ever been around.”

Coach Storms has been with Mike Norvell since his days at Memphis, and the continuity between the two creates the mental toughness and strength that translate to wins on Saturdays. After practice, the head man spoke to the media and discussed the importance of the workouts.

“This is one of those foundational elements of our program. I think it’s been eight weeks in and we still have some things to finish up...but I’ve been really proud of our team for the investment that they’ve made.”

Even in a day where no football plays were run, a few players stood out from the rest.

Shyheim Brown

With most of the Seminole leadership core moving on to the NFL after last season, many assumed Brown would be the natural fit to be the quarterback of the defense. Thursday provided the first chance to see Shyheim’s strides as a leader.

He seems to have figured it out.

Brown led by example and with his voice. He took the first rep during all drills and left his all on the field. After he completed it, he would go up to his teammates gasping for air or about to begin and give them words of encouragement to finish strong. The safety looked stronger, too, using another season in the weight room to put on more muscle, especially in his lower half. One moment that stood out about Brown’s leadership and commitment occurred at the end of the offense’s first set of drills. The defense finished what they were working on early and jogged over to encourage the other side of the ball. Brown was the first player over, imploring his teammates to believe in themselves and understand the importance of what they were doing. While most players stood at the end of the drill, Shyheim stood right next to the coaches on the side, signifying his investment in others’ success.

Follow #1 Shyheim Brown. He’s on the line with the coaches encouraging his teammates to finish.



Leader. pic.twitter.com/hBxDZV4Lhn — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 7, 2024

Coach Storms specifically mentioned Shyheim Brown as a player who stood out during the off-season workouts.

“By the time you become Shyheim Brown and this is your fourth time going through this, now you know you can do the work. That’s not a way a guy like that gets evaluated from his tour of duty. The way a guy like that gets evaluated is by who are you making better through this process, what does your vocal leadership look like...?”

Shyheim Brown changed his number from 38 to 1 for the 2024 season.

He is living up to it so far.

Malik Benson

Take everything said about Shyheim Brown and put it here about Malik Benson; there would not be a difference. The transfer WR has quickly made a home for himself in Tallahassee and impressed during workouts today. Like Brown, Benson would go with the first group during drills, but instead of getting water or catching his breath, he would watch his teammates complete drills and motivate them. The former Alabama pass-catcher looked natural going through the agility and speed work and gave a glimpse into why the coaching staff feels so high on him. However, his influence stands out as this young offense looks for someone to become its vocal leader.

Malik Benson just finished his drill but clapped on the younger guys to finish strong.



An early first impression. pic.twitter.com/GEdsXZWpeo — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 7, 2024

After practice, Mike Norvell said what he has seen from Benson so far and his excitement for the future.

“I’m very excited about what I’m seeing from him. It’s easy to go out there and see how fast he is and how good he moves. But, the embrace for his teammates, being an encourager, it’s exciting.”

Florida State needs WRs to step up to reach their success from last season.

Malik Benson has his hand raised.

Jaden Jones and K.J Kirkland

These are two names I did not expect to be talking about. Both players struggled with injuries last year and did not come up in often in off-season conversations.

But there is no reason why they should not be talked about.

They each play in a position that needs depth and lacks experience. After down years last season, they revamped their bodies and look ready to contribute for the 2024 season. Jones switched his number to #44, and whether it was the new jersey, he looked more comfortable Thursday. The edge defender often beat the players he competed next to and looked fluid in his movements. Similarly, K.J. Kirkland competed strongly with his teammates AZ Thomas and Fentrell Cypress. He looks more robust than last season, and the sophomore went through drills with no extra padding or braces. All off-season, the expectation would be that Conrad Hussey would slide into the role Akeem Dent left behind. Now is the time to start talking about Kirkland to push for that #2 safety spot and take on a significant role for the 2024 season.

The full media availability of Mike Norvell and Josh Storms can be seen below.

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Storms