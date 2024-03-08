No. 16 FSU Softball splits first day of FGCU Spring Break Classic

GAME ONE: FSU 8-3 Purdue

Ashtyn Danley got the nod for the Seminoles in the first game of the weekend. After giving up a lead off single, Danley put her second Boilermaker on base via a hit by pitch with two outs. The scoring broke open after the second single of inning scored one run.

Up 1-0, Purdue added to their hits with another single before a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position. Quickly, it was a 3-0 game as Danley put another runner on base with a hit, but her defense got her out of the inning by catching the runner coming to third base.

Looking to bounce back in the bottom of the 1st, the Seminoles offense came out with a bang. After one out, Jaysoni Beachum homered to center, followed by Kalei Harding doing the same.

Now down a run, Michaela Edenfield reached on an error and a two out homerun from Isa Torres put the ‘Noles in front. Continuing the scoring, Hallie Wacaser followed in her teams footsteps with the second back to back homerun of the inning.

Danley went up with Purdue’s starter, Emma Bailey, both producing a scoreless 2nd inning. In the bottom of the 3rd, Amaya Ross started off with a single and promptly stole second. Now in scoring position, she was able to reach home once Torres was aboard on an error.

A quiet 4th inning gave way to the bottom of the 5th, where Wacaser went yard off of Bailey for the second time in the game to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

In the 6th, Makenna Reid entered for Danley, and sat the Boilermakers down in order. Still up 7-3 in the bottom of the frame, Kaley Mudge started with a single and advanced on an error.

Once Mudge was on second, she was lifted for Autumn Belviy as the pinch runner, who was caught stealing to put an out on the board. Kerr and Beachum walked following the out, and Harding replaced Kerr, who was out on the fielders choice.

With two runners on, Edenfield singled to bring home Beachum and make it a 8-3 game heading into the final inning.

Still on in relief, Reid produced her second straight shut down inning to help FSU claim the win over Purdue.

GAME TWO: FGCU 3-1 FSU

After a game one win, FSU gave the ball to Allison Royalty to go against Angelina Bonilla for FGCU.

For Bonilla against the FSU offense, she had a single and double to Kalei Harding and Michaela Edenfield, respectively, but kept the ‘Noles off the board.

In Royalty’s first go around for this game, she found herself with runners on as well, giving up two singles but notching her first strike out to stifle the Eagles chances.

In the home half of the 2nd, Royalty secured the first out before a four pitch walk put Tiffany Meek on base. A ground out moved her over, and an infield single that was beat out by the batter allowed the runner to score from second base.

Advancing on the throw home, and a wild pitch had FGCU threatening with a runner on third base. With two outs, Torres was able to keep a single on the infield, but allowed the Eagles to take a 2-0 lead.

Back out for the 4th, Royalty put her first runner of the inning on via an error. Two outs and a stolen base later, FGCU had a runner in scoring position with two outs. A single down the line scored the runner and pushed the Eagles lead to 3-0.

In the 5th, Makenna Reid made her second relief appearance of the day. Reid worked around a two out double to put her offense back on the field.

Heading into the 6th, Edenfield led off with a single and was replaced by Annie Potter to pinch run. Potter was able to steal second before Torres singled with one out, and advanced to third.

Wacaser continued her day with a sacrifice fly to bring home Potter and put the ‘Noles on the board with a 3-1 score. Katie Dack followed the out with a walk, but she was left there after a fly out.

Looking for the runs to tie it in the 7th, the ‘Noles went down in order, despite Beachum reaching with a double, she was ultimately tagged out.

Up next

FSU will face Purdue and Western Michigan at 10 am and 12:30 pm on Saturday