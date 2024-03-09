No. 16 FSU Softball tallies wins against Purdue and Western Michigan on Saturday

Down in Fort Myers, Florida State softball finished day one of the FGCU Spring Break Classic with a 1-1 record. In their first set of games, the Seminoles took a win against Purdue, and dropped a game against the home FGCU Eagles.

For their second day down in South Florida, the ‘Noles squared up against Purdue for the second time, and Western Michigan.

Game One: FSU 15-9 Purdue

As the designated away team against the Boilermakers, the FSU offense went to work against Madi Elish for Purdue. Jaysoni Beachum crushed a pitch on a 3-1 count off of Elish to put her team up early in the game.

On the defense side, Ashtyn Danley got her second start of the weekend. Starting her day, she gave up a lead off walk, and a homerun brought two runners home for the Boilermakers, taking a lead.

A 2-1 lead quickly grew bigger after a single and double brought in another run. Danley continued in the circle with another single and a walk to load the bases in the inaugural inning. A ground out brought home a run, and a double added two more to make it 6-1 Purdue to close out the first.

Looking to make a comeback inning, Amaya Ross homered off of Elish in the 2nd, brining home Hallie Wacaser with her. The two run bomb knocked Elish out of the ballgame, bringing in Julia Gossett. Facing her first batter, she walked Katie Dack, and Devyn Flaherty followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice. The throw to get Dack out went errant, allowing her to take third.

On a double steal, both Flaherty and Dack were safe and FSU brought it to a 6-4 game with no outs. With a runner on second, a wild pitch put Flaherty on third and Beachum walked. A single from Kalei Harding scored Flaherty to make it a one run ballgame to close out the 2nd.

After Makenna Reid came on in relief of Danley in the bottom of the 2nd, keeping all Boilermakers off the bases, Ross walked with one out in the 3rd. Ross was able to take second base, and a single from Flaherty brought her home to tie the game at 6-6.

Still facing Gossett going into the 4th, Beachum and Harding walked to lead off. With no outs, Michaela Edenfield singled, and Isa Torres produced a sacrifice fly to bring in two more runs for the ‘Noles.

Now working with a 8-6 lead, Reid worked around a lead off walk in the bottom of the 4th to keep Purdue from getting in to the Seminoles lead.

For the second straight inning, FSU had a lead off walk to begin the 5th. With Devyn Flaherty on base, Kaley Mudge singled back to Gossett, and was replaced by Autumn Belviy to pinch run. The second walk of the inning issued to Beachum loaded the bases with no outs. A fielder’s choice RBI allowed Flaherty to score, taking Beachum off the bases and allowing Harding to reach first.

Growing to a 9-6 lead, Torres reached on a throwing error with two outs. The mistake from the Boilermakers defense brought home Belviy to make it four run lead for the ‘Noles.

Now in the 6th inning, Ross singled and stole second. Kennedy Harp followed with a single of her own, and both runners soon got into scoring position for Flaherty. Reaching on a fielder’s choice, Purdue opted for the out at home.

One out in the inning, and two runners on base, Kaley Mudge lined out for a sacrifice fly. With Flaherty now at third, Beachum’s hit brought her home and made it 12-6. Soon the first double of the inning from Harding brought home the Seminoles 13th run.

Now in the 7th inning, the FSU offense did not take its foot off of the pedal. Ross came up with a two out single, and stole second. However, the stolen base did not matter much as Kennedy Harp knocked her first career homerun, off of Gossett.

Up 15-6 in the final half inning, Reid had 5.1 innings of scoreless work, and Mimi Gooden came to close it out. A leadoff walk from Gooden put a runner on base for the opposition for the first time in three innings. A hit by pitch and a ground out had two runners in scoring position with one out. The second out produced a run to make it 15-7 and Gooden added another walk to her total. A double from Gossett brought it to 15-9 and Gooden was able to secure the third out to take the win for her team.

Game Two: FSU 6-2 Western Michigan

Thirty minutes after FSU got their win against Purdue, they moved on to the Western Michigan Broncos. Just like Danley, Allison Royalty got her second start of the weekend. She started off strong with a 1-2-3 inning, and her counterpart Rissa Bajusz kept the ‘Noles from scoring through the 2nd as well.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Beachum walked to lead off the inning, and she was lifted for Annie Potter as a pinch runner. Potter was able to steal second, and advance to third on the throwing error. With a runner on third, Harding reached on the second straight error of the game, allowing Potter to score and give FSU a 1-0 lead.

To start the 4th, Royalty gave up a double, which was brought home on a one out single up the middle. Now a tied ballgame, the runner reached second on a passed ball and a single back to Royalty had two on. Soon, WMU took a 2-1 lead on fielder’s choice throwing error from the FSU defense.

Now playing from behind, Ross reached on another error in the bottom half of the frame. More miscues from the Broncos defense allowed Ross to tie the game after a string of throwing errors.

With the bases clear and a 2-2 game, Flaherty doubled with one out and stole third. Mudge came up and grounded out, which was enough for Flaherty to help retake the lead.

Back up 3-2, Royalty shut down WMU in the 5th to bring her offense back up to the plate. After a strike out, Edenfield crushed her seventh homerun of the year off of the Broncos starter.

Moving into the bottom of the 6th, Katie Dack struck out, but was able to reach first after the dropped strike three. Lifted for Harp as a runner, she was joined by Flaherty on the bases after her walk. Both runners took an extra base and Harp scored on the fielder’s choice which left all runners safe.

With Flaherty at third, Mudge at second after the FC and stolen base, Harding produced a two out sacrifice fly to bring home Flaherty. FSU left the inning with a 6-2 score, which stayed as Royalty secured three strikeouts in the top of the 7th.

Up next

FSU will close out the weekend against FGCU at 3 pm on ESPN+.