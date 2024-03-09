A victorious Senior Day, as FSU pulls away from Miami (FL)

Leonard Hamilton’s teams have been quite successful on Senior Day over the years and today was no exception. Senior Darin Green, Jr. tied his career high with 8 made threes and Jamir Watkins put up a double-double to lead Florida State (16-15, 10-10) to an 83-75 win over their rivals from south Florida.

First Half:

Coach Hamilton chose to start rotation players Jaylan Gainey and Josh Nickelberry, along with walk-on Isaac Spainhour in honor of Senior Day, but it was redshirt junior Jamir Watkins who got things started with a steal and dunk on the game’s opening possession. The next five minutes turned into a three-point barrage. The Hurricanes hit 2-4 to open the game, with Norchad Omier and freshman sensation Kyshawn George making one each. The Seminoles attempted 7 straight shots beyond the arc following the initial dunk, swishing three of them. Darin Green, Jr. started his senior day by hitting two, while Watkins made the other, giving FSU an 11-10 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

Florida State continued to hunt and/or settle for threes out of the timeout, with Watkins getting another one to fall. At the other end, former FSU player Matthew Cleveland made a pair of baskets and the teams were tied at 14. Cameron Corhen emphatically broke that tie with an offensive rebound put-back jam where he flew in from seemingly out of the rafters to rock the rim with two-hands.

Speaking of offensive rebounds, Florida State grabbed 6 in the opening 12 minutes of the game, with Taylor Bol Bowen particularly active. Unfortunately, the Corhen dunk were the only points scored off those 6 second chance opportunities, but it was nice to see FSU at least thinking about crashing the glass on that side.

The game continued to be close, with neither team taking more than a 5 point lead. Miami shot the ball quite well, making 11 of their first 21 attempts from the field, with Cleveland doing much of the damage. However, the ‘Canes couldn’t stretch out the lead because Florida State’s defense was extremely disruptive in the opening half, forcing turnovers on 35% of Miami’s possessions in the first 18 minutes of the game.

You might think that FSU would have a big lead forcing so many turnovers. However, the ‘Noles were shooting in the mid-30s from the field and from three. So, the team taking tons of shots couldn’t make them and the team making a high percentage couldn’t hang onto the ball enough to take very many. Put it all together and you had a 33-32 game with one minute to go in the half.

For the first time in what seems like a long time, FSU owned the final minute. Primo Spears finished an aggressive take to the hoop with a tough layup to put the ‘Noles up three with 43 seconds remaining. Chandler Jackson blocked a Bensley Joseph shot attempt at the other end, before grabbing FSU’s 12th offensive rebound with 15 seconds left, which led to a Spears to Corhen ally-oop just before the horn sounded, giving Florida State a 37-32 halftime lead.

Second Half:

Florida State opened the second half lackadaisical on defense and Miami quickly tied it up at 37 with two buckets at the rim, plus a free throw. The ‘Noles then countered by continuing to bombs away from deep, with Green, Jr. making two more to give FSU a 45-41 lead at the under-16.

The Seminoles pushed it to 47-41 on a nice layup by Jalen Warley, but were unable to maintain this lead over the next stretch of ball. Poor defense and defensive rebounding were the primary culprits. After limiting Miami to 28% offensive rebounding rate in the first 20 minutes, FSU allowed the ‘Canes to grab 44% of their misses in the first 8 minutes of the second. On top of that, many of their looks were at point blank range. This resulted in a 53-53 tie at the under-12.

Coming out of the timeout, Miami continued to get into the paint at will, making an and-one bucket to take their first lead since it was 27-26. From there it was back-and-forth basketball, with both teams making big buckets and both teams also committing silly turnovers. Spears put FSU ahead 59-56 on a three-ball that followed a Watkins offensive rebound, but then a wild layup attempt by Spears in transition on the next possession allowed Miami to pull within 1 on a Wooga Poplar fast break layup going the other direction.

Florida State then put together a mini-run to surge ahead. Watkins started it by splitting a pair at the stripe, followed by a jumper by Warley. After a missed three by Miami, Green, Jr. swished in his career tying 8th make of the game from beyond the arc and just like that FSU took a 65-58 lead. Omier stopped the bleeding for the ‘Canes, but Warley made a nice hoop plus the harm to stretch the ‘Noles lead out to 68-60 with 6:07 left in the game.

The Seminoles had chances to extend the lead even further, but back-to-back turnovers by Spears and Warley allowed Miami to cut the deficit in half with some easy opportunities. Corhen ended that with a personal 4-0 run, both baskets assisted, and Miami once again trailed by 8, but this time it was with less than three minutes left in the game.

This left Miami in the tough position of being forced to foul in a game where their opponent was already in the double bonus. Florida State took advantage, sinking 7 of their next 8 FTs to maintain their lead. Watkins then put the game on ice with a one-handed tomahawk slam, allowing Hamilton to get all the walk-ons some well-earned PT.

Watkins put up a monster stat line with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Warley and Corhen were both also key contributors, combining for 23 points on 9-15 shooting, with both guys playing solid defense as well. Warley was a +18 in his 24 minutes, while Corhen was +19 in his 30.

Box Score and Post Game:

Looking Ahead:

The 2023-24 regular season is now over. Florida State will play at least one game in next week’s ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 12 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Seeding is yet to be finalized, with several games that have big implications occurring later tonight.