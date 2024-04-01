WATCH: Drone footage of Doak Campbell renovation, football-only facility progress

Florida State football’s facilities are getting a facelift.

Doak Campbell Stadium has been undergoing renovations since the conclusion of the 2023 season, with the stadium to feature limited seating in the 2024 season ahead of the anticipated 2025 finish date.

Additionally, the university finally kicked off construction of its football-only facility after breaking ground on the future site of the 150,000-square-foot building set to house operational and amenity spaces for players and personnel including:

Dedicated football training facility attached to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center

13 position meeting rooms

Indoor walk-thru meeting area adjacent to position meeting rooms

Locker room

Dedicated recruiting lounge/suite

Offices for Football Coaching Staff

Private Event Space

Strength Training and Weight Room Centers that include:

Walk-thru recovery pools

Custom hot/cold plunge pools

Underwater treadmill pools

Dedicated recovery suite

Cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, high altitude room

Team Meeting Rooms

Player development areas

Virtual Reality/Performance Enhancement Areas

Nutrition/Fueling Stations

Coaches Video/Production Offices

Want a peek into the progress?

With footage provided by Sunflower AeroCine exclusively to Tomahawk Nation, you can zoom across Bobby Bowden Field to see how things currently look inside and around the stadium.

Tomahawk Nation will attempt to keep you updated as the renovations continue throughout the summer.

From Florida State: