WATCH: Drone footage of Doak Campbell renovation, football-only facility progress

Florida State football’s facilities are getting a facelift.
Doak Campbell Stadium has been undergoing renovations since the conclusion of the 2023 season, with the stadium to feature limited seating in the 2024 season ahead of the anticipated 2025 finish date.
Additionally, the university finally kicked off construction of its football-only facility after breaking ground on the future site of the 150,000-square-foot building set to house operational and amenity spaces for players and personnel including:
- Dedicated football training facility attached to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center
- 13 position meeting rooms
- Indoor walk-thru meeting area adjacent to position meeting rooms
- Locker room
- Dedicated recruiting lounge/suite
- Offices for Football Coaching Staff
- Private Event Space
- Strength Training and Weight Room Centers that include:
- Walk-thru recovery pools
- Custom hot/cold plunge pools
- Underwater treadmill pools
- Dedicated recovery suite
- Cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, high altitude room
- Team Meeting Rooms
- Player development areas
- Virtual Reality/Performance Enhancement Areas
- Nutrition/Fueling Stations
- Coaches Video/Production Offices
Want a peek into the progress?
With footage provided by Sunflower AeroCine exclusively to Tomahawk Nation, you can zoom across Bobby Bowden Field to see how things currently look inside and around the stadium.
Tomahawk Nation will attempt to keep you updated as the renovations continue throughout the summer.
From Florida State:
WHAT IS THE GOAL OF THE DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM RENOVATION PROJECT?
The goal of the stadium renovation is to update historic Doak Campbell Stadium with a number of new, modern seating experiences that our fan base has asked for over the years. The result will feature our iconic one-of-a-kind stadium with new and refreshed experiences related to seating, climate-controlled club spaces, and amenities.
WHEN WILL THE DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM RENOVATION PROJECT START AND BE COMPLETED BY?
The projected start date is immediately following the 2023 football season with the renovations concluding prior to our 2025 season opener vs. Alabama on August 30, 2025.
WHAT NEW SEATING OPTIONS CAN I EXPECT?
A variety of new premium seating options will be available. These experiences include new chair back seating, access to indoor hospitality spaces, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.
WILL THE ARCHITECTURAL INTEGRITY AND HISTORY OF DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM BE PRESERVED?
Careful consideration was made to create a new design that harmonizes with the existing structure while creating a new identity for the stadium. These enhancements modernize the fan experience, continues to push the University forward, and adds to the legacy of Doak Campbell Stadium.
Loading comments...