No. 18 Florida State Softball faces McNeese in midweek: preview, how to watch, game threads

Florida State softball is riding a six game winning streak, heading into their midweeks against McNeese. A fun fact for FSU Softball fans, freshman Isa Torres will reunite on the diamond with her sister, Mariana, who is a the Cowgirls starting second baseman.

McNeese softball is 23-13 overall, and 8-1 in the Southland conference. They have played six Power 5 teams, and not walking away with a win against any of them. The Cowgirls have played Oklahoma twice, with a 8-1 and 3-0 decision in both games. Similarly, after two games against LSU, they came up on the losing side of 2-1 scores.

The Cowgirls have five players who are currently batting over .300. The leader of the charge is Samantha Mundine, who sits at .351 with 10 R, 39 H, 21 RBI and only 4 walks. Corine Poncho is the team leader in homeruns, with 13. She also is third on the team in BA, with a .327, 32 R, 32 H, 24 RBI and 20 BB.

In the circle, the Cowgirls are a staff of six, but three stand out. Shaelyn Sanders is the “ace” of the team, as the leader in both ERA and innings pitched. During this time, she has a 11-6 W/L, 94 H, 43 R, 27 BB and 78 SO. Ryann Schexnayder and Lindsay Davis both have lines of 2.65 ERA / 42.1 IP / 48 H / 18 R / 11 BB / 9 SO and 2.69 ERA / 52 IP / 52 H / 26 R / 23 BB / 25 SO, respectively.

Last Matchup

The first and only matchup between the Cowgirls and Seminoles came back in 2018, where FSU suffered a 6-1 loss. In that game, Dani Morgan provided the lone RBI in the 6th inning. Meanwhile, Meghan King, Savanna Copeland and Cassidy Davis combined for 7 innings with 5 H, 6 R and 4 SO. The Cowgirls hit two homeruns to help secure their win.

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (4.19) McNeese (2.36)

Batting Average: FSU (.345) McNeese (.269)

Scoring: FSU (7.85) McNeese (4.61)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.435) McNeese (.362)

How to Watch