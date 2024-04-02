Football:

Florida State once had four defenders drafted in the top 20 of the NFL Draft in the same year. The year was 2006 and the first of those defenders, selected ninth overall, was Ernie Sims. After 9 years in the NFL, Ernie started making his way up the coaching ranks and will be joining FSU’s staff as a defensive analyst after previously serving as UCF’s linebackers coach in 2023.

This drone footage of FSU’s renovations will leave you in awe.

A team losing potentially 11 picks to the NFL Draft should take a step back but don’t tell that to Mike Norvell:

"Yes, we had some great players that are transitioning to the NFL Draft, but I really am very confident in what this team is."



️ @FSUFootball coach Mike Norvell on his 2024 Noles team



The closer we get to the NFL Draft the more you start to hear about Renardo Green:

By virtue of owning a couple of national championships Dabo will always be No.1 on most ACC lists but now the debate is for No.3 as Mike Norvell has separated himself from the rest of the pack.

Norvell has skyrocketed up the rankings after two straight strong seasons at FSU, including a 13-1 year in 2023 when the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff. He’s now a Top-10 head coach in the entire sport, rebuilding the culture and expectations in Tallahassee. No head coach has been better at perennially mining the transfer portal for talent — and then getting the most out of those players. Norvell has positioned FSU to potentially leapfrog Clemson as the king of the ACC for the foreseeable future.

Recruiting:

247’s Chris Nee had an excellent interview with former FSU 2026 WR commit and five-star Devin Carter; long-story short he just felt it was too early (committed when he was 15) and is still heavily considering Florida State.

Normally I wouldn’t be concerned about a 2026 decommitment but Mr. Carter is excellent so it would be great if FSU can get him back in the fold.

On3 feels as though FSU has done a good job recruiting five-star WR Kaliq Lockett.

“Florida State is another one that we need to mention there,” Wiltfong said. “Just had a fantastic visit to Florida State. Coach Mike Norvell and their staff, when they get prospects on campus they have a lot of energy around them. Players love being there. I think it’s one of the more unique visits with just the personal touch Florida State has.”

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball is firmly inside the top 15 now and sits at 22-4 on the season:

Florida State’s Sakyia White has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.



No. 18 FSU Softball has won six straight and has a 24-9 record on the season: