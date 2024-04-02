“You wanna play? Go earn it!” News/notes from FSU’s first practice since their scrimmage.

April means a few things in Tallahassee: Poor weather, the thick of baseball season, and, of course, the halfway point of spring practice.

FSU practiced for the sixth time on Tuesday, but Mike Norvell noted that today did not go as smoothly as expected. The heavy installation caused mix-ups and confusion for both sides of the ball. The headman seemed content with the mistakes, noting that they were all coachable and growing pains all teams need to endure.

“I think probably today you saw some of the mistakes that obviously come from new instillation...it was one of those days that we needed during the spring and a great opportunity for guys to challenge themselves.”

The day started slowly, with the defense blowing assignments during the first 11-on-11 portion and the offense unable to capitalize. The best play from the early period came from Lawrance Toafili. He seemed stuffed by a nice play by Marvin Jones Jr., but he spun off him and turned nothing into something.

As the team broke into position drills, Mike Norvell stayed with the wide receivers for the second practice in a row. He focuses his attention there because he knows getting the most out of this group will unlock the potential of the entire roster. Towards the end of practice, the offense and defense played 11-on-11 extensively, with the former finding the upper hand. Adam Fuller felt content to call zone, and DJ Uiagagelei made quick reads and picked it apart. All eyes will be on Thursday to see how the team responds, but for now, here are notes from today’s workout from every position group.

Observations:

Quarterback: As I mentioned, DJ Uiagagelei impressed today but did it differently than he usually does. Instead of dominating with the long ball, the Oregon State transfer took what the defense gave him and became the check-down king. Especially in 7-on-7, DJ rifled quick passes from the pocket as he found the man before the defender could cover his zone. FSU also used the 6’5’’ 250-pounder’s ability to run. Mike Novell called a few read options, and although DJU handed the ball off each time, keeping the defensive end honest led to massive runs.

Running back: Speaking of massive runs, Lawrance Toafili could go home with practice MVP if there was an award. He made the difficult look easy and broke away from plenty of tackles that had turned into TFLs for most of spring. Playing against such a physical defensive front and hoping that the offensive line can create gaping holes is not usually a solid strategy. So, LT’s ability to make a defender miss in the gap and his patience to wait for those plays to open up led to FSU’s most successful offensive attack during practice.

Pass catchers: Another up-and-down day from this group as each player seems to have great moments and then compound them with errors. The unit focused early on fundamentals, as Ron Dugans brought out the sled and wanted to see footwork, intensity, and a willingness to get their hands dirty. Blocking could be the turning point for many of this group fighting for playing time and wanting to differentiate themselves. One player that stood out today was veteran Duece Spann. #5 ran the silkiest route I had seen from him this spring with a double move that freed himself up over the middle during one-on-ones and drew applause from the staff. He also looked the most professional when blocking and played with a mean streak when defenders replaced the sleds. Camdon Frier also had another solid day, with some superb back-shoulder catches. He is a freshman who can play right away, and with each practice, he continues improving his game.

Offensive line: Alex Atkins continues to mix and match up front, but one player that stayed consistent throughout was Julian Armella. The former OT seems to relish his role inside, and his old-school mentality suits him well for that position. During run-blocking drills, he pulled from his guard spot and stood Tomiwa Durojaiye right in his tracks to win the drill and draw praise from other offensive linemen. Later in the day, he started with the 1s during 11-on-11 work, making the way the coaching staff felt about him clear. Whether or not he stays at that spot in the fall remains to be seen, but Armella looks to be in the mix for significant playing time in the fall.

Defensive line: This may become a broken record during the spring, but Marvin Jones Jr. is a game-wrecker. It blows the coaching staff’s mind that this kid did not work out at Georgia because he plays such an all-around game. He blew up the offensive tackles he faced in the run game when FSU lined him up a little further inside. His length stuns the opposition, and he uses his quickness to get around the blocks from there. During 11-on-11s, he read multiple screen passes as they were happening and snuffed them out before a play could made, often leading to the QBs spiking their passes in the dirt. The crazy part is that MJJ still has not reached his full potential and, like all newcomers, understands the offense a little bit more each day.

Linebacker and secondary: Usually, these would be separate, but I think these were where the mistakes Coach Norvell alluded to were coming from. During 7-on-7, Adam Fuller elected to play in zone, and the offense made six straight catches off of them. The linebackers did not get the calls in quickly enough, or the defensive backs did not understand them, as they were often seen communicating right up until the snap. At one point in the practice Adam Fuller and secondary coach Patrick Surtain started cursing before the outcome of the play ended. Both these position groups rely on being vocal and understanding the offensive tendencies, so growing pains can be expected. But, the leaders on the defense will need to start stepping up and taking the reigns to put the mistakes to rest.

Florida State practices again on Thursday; full media availability from Coach Norvell and others can be seen below.

