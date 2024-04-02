No. 18 FSU Softball shuts out McNeese in run rule win

Florida State softball hosted McNeese for the first of two midweek games, starting on Tuesday. Makenna Reid got the start in the first game, securing the first two outs before giving up a single, and her defense coming up to strand the runner.

In the bottom of the inning, the Seminoles offense faced off against Shaelyn Sanders. Kaley Mudge started off with a triple, and a sacrifice fly easily brought her home to break open 1-0 score for FSU.

Devyn Flaherty laid down a bunt for her first at bat, and was moved over on a sacrifice, to start the bottom of the 3rd. Another out later, Kalei Harding walked on four pitches from Sanders. On the first pitch of her at bat, Michaela Edenfield went opposite field for a 3-run homerun.

Reid produced another clean inning in the 4th, and Kennedy Harp joined in on the scoring in the home frame. The freshman knocked her fourth homerun with two outs, making it a 5-0 score against the Cowgirls. A single by Flaherty prompted a pitching change to Lindsay Davis.

With the lineup turning over, Mudge and Jaysoni Beachum both walked to load the bases. Davis had nowhere to put Harding, who reached on an error that scored two runs for FSU. The double steal from the baserunners worked, as the ‘Noles reached run rule territory with a 8-0 score.

Edenfield tacked on the ninth run on a softly hit single, advancing to second on the throw. Angelee Bueno subbed in as a pinch hitter, drawing a walk to join her teammate on the bases. Still with two outs, Jahni Kerr knocked the third homerun of the game with a 3-run shot.

Working with a twelve run lead, Reid came back out in the 5th inning, and one out later, she traded spots with Mimi Gooden. Needing only two outs, Gooden got a ground out to Isa Torres, from her sister, and a strikeout to take a 12-0 win.

Florida State moves up to 24-9 overall, and 16-5 at home.

Up next

FSU will face McNeese a second time, on Wednesday at 8 pm on ACCN