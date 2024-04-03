No. 18 FSU Softball wins eighth straight game; run rules McNeese

On Tuesday, Florida State softball run ruled McNeese in their first of two midweek games. Makenna Reid got the start, and held the shutout, while her offense hit three homeruns to secure the 12-0 win.

In game two, Ashtyn Danley got the start against the Cowgirls, and worked around a one out single in the 1st inning. Alexis Dibbley got the start for the opposition and gave up a lead off hit to Kaley Mudge. A passed ball moved Mudge all the way over to third base, and the Seminoles were 60 feet away from a run. An RBI sacrifice fly from Kalei Harding was the games first run, with Mudge crossing home.

Danley kept it scoreless in the 2nd, and her offense picked right back up. Isa Torres singled with one out, and moved to third on a Kennedy Harp single. Diggly walked Devyn Flaherty to load the bases and bring Mudge to the plate. For her second at bat off of Diggly, the lead off hitter doubled all the way off the centerfield wall to bring home two runs.

Now 3-0 in favor of the home team, and with two runners in scoring position, Jaysoni Beachum traded a run for an out on an RBI sac fly. Harding extended the score one batter later on a 2-run homerun that just goes over centerfield.

In the 3rd inning, Danley got the first two outs before a double and walk put two Cowgirls on base. With their first runners since the first inning, McNeese left them stranded after a ground ball was rolled to Angelee Bueno at first base for the last out.

A stand up double from Mudge began the 4th inning for the ‘Noles. Looking to keep the hits going, Beachum doubled to extend the lead. Plugging in the bench players, Bueno got her first career RBI on a bloop single into the outfield to make it 8-0.

Two singles began the 5th inning, putting runners on the corners. Danley got the first out of the inning on a strikeout, but a walk loaded the bases. A clutch strikeout and a groundout later, Danley got herself out of the jam, and secured the complete game win, 8-0.

FSU now moves up to 26-9 heading into their next road series.

Up next

FSU will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in another ACC series