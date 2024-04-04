“Details, details, details!” News and notes from an explosive FSU practice

Mike Norvell rarely makes definite statements during his media availability after practice. Today, he changed his tune.

“I thought the defense was definitely the winner today.”

After a mistake-filled practice on Tuesday, Adam Fuller’s group wanted to respond on Thursday. An interception from Justin Cryer on the first snaps of 11-on-11 work sent them in the right direction. All three levels worked in tandem together and wreaked havoc for the offense. The defensive line dominated as they squeezed the pocket against the pass and exploded into the backfield against the run. The linebacking core, led by DJ Lundy, communicated more effectively today than last practice and put all the players on the same page. With everything smooth in front of them, the secondary did its thing as the QBs were frequently forced to pull the ball down, and coaches needed to blow the play dead from coverage sacks.

The day was not all bad for the offense as their young freshman stepped up and made plays. Luke Kromehoek, Kam Davis, and Camdon Frier impressed and will be written about later. The coaching staff wants to continue to give their young guns more run, and they trust the work they have put in. Specifically, the Luke-Camdon connection grows every day in practice, and they hooked up for a couple of nice throws and catches during the 1-on-1 portion of practice.

After the day ended, Mike Norvell announced Destyn Hill and Jerrale Powers would be out for the rest of spring.

Observations:

Quarterback: Mike Norvell might have been the best signal caller of the day. After the jugs machine broke and could not simulate punt returns, the former wide receiver took matters into his own hands. Mike Norvell stood at the opposing 40-yard line and threw seven straight dimes at the return man where they barely had to move. He moved his shoulder in circles to warm up but came in ready when his number was called.

In all seriousness, I was impressed by Luke Kromenhoek among the signal callers. DJU has the strongest arm on the team, but the young freshman also boasts a cannon. As I alluded to earlier, his most impressive throw went to Camdon Frier. He uncorked a 50-yard bomb as the freshman WR ran a double move and found himself two steps ahead of the corner. Frier came down with the catch, but Mike Norvell did not know who to compliment first.

Running back: Kam Davis’ physicality gets brought up constantly, and for good reason. Today, he impressed in other ways as he came down with two catches during 11-on-11 work, and one came where he lined up in the slot. Of course, later in the day he made some bruising runs where the pop could be heard at the top levels of the baseball stadium where the media writes during the outside portion. LT and Roydell command the top two spots on the depth chart, but he will get carries and playing time as a freshman in the fall.

Pass catchers: Jalen Brown perfectly fits the mold of how the entire WR room has played this spring. He was wide open during 1-on-1s on a beautiful juke but could not come down with the catch. On the ensuing rep, he burst past his corner and caught a 50-yard deep ball for his most impressive catch of the day. Later, in 11-on-11, he kept two feet in bounds, handled the contact from Fentrell Cypress, and hauled in a fade route on the sideline for one of the best offensive plays of the day. Brown possesses all the physical traits needed to take the top off a defense but needs to become more consistent to fill that role. As he continues to stack practices, he should take that next step.

Offensive line: I did not watch much of the group today, but they struggled.

Defensive line: Florida State did plenty of practice against the run today, and the offense could not get anything going. Frankly, few offenses can run on that front when FSU sends out Marvin Jones Jr., Darrell Jackson, Grady Kelly, and Sione Lolohea. The group's toughness and physicality can be heard throughout practice as their pads crash into the offensive lineman and a coach’s whistle blows shortly after. Against the pass, the two highlights came from back-to-back pass rushes from the MJJ-Pat P pairing. They bull rushed two straight times, squeezed the pocket on DJ, and caused a “sack.” Mike Norvell could only watch as the 6’5’’ ends manhandled the offensive line and blew up well-designed plays as the pass rush got home before the ball could leave the QBs arm.

Linebackers: One of the most pleasant surprises has come from the young linebackers. Mike Norvell gave Justin Cryer a shoutout after practice, saying he had a “great day.” He started with an INT, but he made several run fits that stopped plays right in their tracks. Timir Hickman-Collins continues to impress as a freshman and even found some run with the 2s during 7-on-7. Being the QB of the defense at such a young age can be challenging, especially when needing to call the plays so the coaching staff gets on him consistently. However, his physicality, football IQ, and range showcase his potential, as he looks to be one of the most underrated recruits in this class.

Secondary: Greedy Vance seems to be one of the forgotten corners in the stacked room, but he made his presence felt today. He guarded Malik Benson during 1-on-1s and shepherded him out of bounds on two straight plays as he played with solid leverage and read the route. During 7-on7, he started at slot corner and found good depth in zone defense as the offense routinely threw the ball incomplete or had their plays whistled dead. Vance is an elder statesman in the room, and his ability will continue to shine in a deep secondary.

Florida State will play in a closed-door scrimmage Saturday morning.

Some MJJ and Pat P work: pic.twitter.com/GxCiuRTxSm — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) April 4, 2024

Sounds like football season! pic.twitter.com/F0pKd1Lwcg — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) April 4, 2024