No. 18 Florida State Softball hits the road to face Louisville

After sweeping McNeese in a pair of midweek games at home, Florida State softball will pick back up with ACC play.

The Seminoles will face a battle tested Louisville Cardinals team, but one that is struggling in conference play. Overall, the Cards are 22-14, 3-6 in the ACC, and 6-7 while playing at home. They have quality wins over #21 Arizona and #4 Duke. They have dropped series to Duke, Virginia Tech and won their series against Pitt.

The power bat in the lineup is Missouri transfer, Riley Frizzel. Starting all 36 games, Frizzel holds a team leading 9 homeruns, with 8 2B, 15 R, 39 RBI and 12 BB with a .342 BA. While Frizzel is the team leader in many offensive categories, Daisy Hess is up there as well. With a .357 BA, Hess has played in three less games, producing 35 H, 24 R, 9 2B, 20 RBI and 28 BB.

Other Key Hitters

Vanessa Miller: .308 BA/ 19 R / 32 H / 5 2B / 7 HR / 25 RBI / 14 BB / 12-14 SB

In the circle, Alyssa Zabala has had a solid Sophomore season after her first year as a Cardinal. In 102.1 innings, she holds a 2.80 ERA with 89 H, 48 R, 47 BB, 69 SO and a .232 B/AVG.

Other Key Pitchers

Gabby Holloway: 3.63 ERA / 36.2 IP / 43 H / 19 R / 17 BB / 21 SO / .291 B/AVG

Last Matchup

Seminoles vs. Cardinals last came in 2023, when the ‘Noles swept the Cards at home in Tallahassee. For the second game of the series, an 11 inning thriller went the way of the home team. In that game, Ali DuBois, Makenna Reid, Mack Leonard and Kathryn Sandercock all appeared in the circle. Hallie Wacaser and Devyn Flaherty both had 2 RBI in the 6-4 win.

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (4.00) UL (3.42)

Batting Average: FSU (.350) UL (.288)

Scoring: FSU (7.97) UL (5.19)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.438) UL (.396)

How to Watch