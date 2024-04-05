 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU loses a pair of pass catchers for the spring

North Carolina judge rules against FSU in ACC venue battle, but what does it mean?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State Spring Football Practice

Football:

Jerrale Powers and Destyn Hill will miss the rest of the spring with an undisclosed injury; hopefully they both recover well and soon.

A North Carolina judge denying FSU’s motion to stay or dismiss the ACC’s lawsuit means what exactly? Click here to find out.

FSU got its explosiveness back in yesterday’s practice now it’s about perfecting the details in a practiced that featured a very strong effort from Marvin Jones, Jr.

I might have to question your fanhood if you did not guess yesterday’s wordle with this kind of hint:

Conrad Hussey looked like Terrence Brooks undercutting this ball yesterday:

Recruiting:

Florida State is set to host a number of blue-chip recruits this weekend:

Four-star OL Micah Debose

Four-star edge Isaiah Gibson

Four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon

Four-star TE Chase Loftin

Other Sports:

Change of plans in Boston this weekend:

Meanwhile 18th-ranked Softball, winners of eight straight, will spend the weekend in Kentucky:

On this week’s episode of Sunday Golds you see discussion on FSU’s midweek wins as it travels to BC:

It’s time for Beach Volleyball in Tallahassee:

Alumni:

Welcome back to the NFL Eddie Goldman:

