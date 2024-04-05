Football:

Jerrale Powers and Destyn Hill will miss the rest of the spring with an undisclosed injury; hopefully they both recover well and soon.

A North Carolina judge denying FSU’s motion to stay or dismiss the ACC’s lawsuit means what exactly? Click here to find out.

FSU got its explosiveness back in yesterday’s practice now it’s about perfecting the details in a practiced that featured a very strong effort from Marvin Jones, Jr.

Conrad Hussey looked like Terrence Brooks undercutting this ball yesterday:

Recruiting:

Florida State is set to host a number of blue-chip recruits this weekend:

Four-star OL Micah Debose

Four-star edge Isaiah Gibson

Four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon

Four-star TE Chase Loftin

Other Sports:

Change of plans in Boston this weekend:





We have an updated weekend schedule against the Eagles that affects all 3 days.



Friday - 1:00 pm

Saturday - 12:00 pm

Sunday - 12:00 pm#Noles pic.twitter.com/AMtrCZCb6t — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile 18th-ranked Softball, winners of eight straight, will spend the weekend in Kentucky:

On this week’s episode of Sunday Golds you see discussion on FSU’s midweek wins as it travels to BC:

Episode 103: FSU begins five-game week with two wins, travel to BC for 4th ACC series



- Recapping the Seminoles' midweek wins over JU and BCU

- Encouraging signs from a few arms

- Tibbs continues to perform at a high-lvl

- BC series preview



Apple Pods: https://t.co/rfyzmY2CgQ — Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) April 4, 2024

It’s time for Beach Volleyball in Tallahassee:

Let’s show @FSU_BeachVB some ❤️ this weekend.



The Noles host the FSU Unconquered Invitational on April 5-6 at the FSU Beach Courts off Spirit Way!



First match is vs. UNF on Friday at 8AM! ️ @Mango_Board | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GYwRVW0F1w — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 4, 2024

Alumni:

Welcome back to the NFL Eddie Goldman: