Football:
Jerrale Powers and Destyn Hill will miss the rest of the spring with an undisclosed injury; hopefully they both recover well and soon.
A North Carolina judge denying FSU’s motion to stay or dismiss the ACC’s lawsuit means what exactly? Click here to find out.
FSU got its explosiveness back in yesterday’s practice now it’s about perfecting the details in a practiced that featured a very strong effort from Marvin Jones, Jr.
Take advantage of today #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing
I might have to question your fanhood if you did not guess yesterday’s wordle with this kind of hint:
Anybody do today's Wordle?
pic.twitter.com/2yrZDWfaFM
Conrad Hussey looked like Terrence Brooks undercutting this ball yesterday:
Conrad. Hussey.
@ConradHussey #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Z4LR9Tst8O
Recruiting:
Florida State is set to host a number of blue-chip recruits this weekend:
Four-star OL Micah Debose
Four-star edge Isaiah Gibson
Four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon
Four-star TE Chase Loftin
Other Sports:
Change of plans in Boston this weekend:
— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 5, 2024
We have an updated weekend schedule against the Eagles that affects all 3 days.
Friday - 1:00 pm
Saturday - 12:00 pm
Sunday - 12:00 pm#Noles pic.twitter.com/AMtrCZCb6t
Meanwhile 18th-ranked Softball, winners of eight straight, will spend the weekend in Kentucky:
Next up: Louisville #ALL4ONE
On this week’s episode of Sunday Golds you see discussion on FSU’s midweek wins as it travels to BC:
Episode 103: FSU begins five-game week with two wins, travel to BC for 4th ACC series
- Recapping the Seminoles' midweek wins over JU and BCU
- Encouraging signs from a few arms
- Tibbs continues to perform at a high-lvl
- BC series preview
Apple Pods: https://t.co/rfyzmY2CgQ
It’s time for Beach Volleyball in Tallahassee:
Let’s show @FSU_BeachVB some ❤️ this weekend.— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 4, 2024
The Noles host the FSU Unconquered Invitational on April 5-6 at the FSU Beach Courts off Spirit Way!
First match is vs. UNF on Friday at 8AM! ️ @Mango_Board | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GYwRVW0F1w
Alumni:
Welcome back to the NFL Eddie Goldman:
Eddie Goldman signed with Atlanta back in 2022, retired, came back in 2023, then was done before training camp.
Now, he's back.
Now, he’s back. https://t.co/TfFPnk0dyx
