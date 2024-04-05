No. 18 FSU Softball fall to Louisville in series opener

Kaley Mudge was the first batter of the day against the Louisville, drawing a walk for the Seminoles. In their first game of the series, Kalei Harding got the first hit on an RBI double. For Louisville, Alyssa Zabala was able to get two more outs in the inning, but Florida State made it 1-0 early.

O-C-H-O



She gets the Noles on the board with her 12 double of the year



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/tlHcx6yBI7 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2024

For FSU, Makenna Reid kept the Cardinals off the board, and her offense came back out for the 2nd inning. A double from Jahni Kerr started the inning, and a two out walk to Devyn Flaherty put two runners on base. Another double off the bat of Mudge brought home Kerr as the ‘Noles were able to tack on another run.

MUUUDDGGEEEE‼️‼️



She doubles to double our lead



M2 | FSU 2 UL 0



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/WHvg6Ka0lV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2024

Working with a 2-0 run lead, Reid kept it scoreless heading into the 4th inning. After a single and fielder’s choice had a runner on and one out for Louisville, a 2-run shot tied the game at two runs a piece.

Moving into the 5th inning, a lead off single moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt off of Reid. Soon a two out triple brought home the go-ahead run for the Cardinals. The inning continued on a single that brought home the runner from third. A fly out ended the inning, but the ‘Noles now faced a two run deficit.

Zabala started the 6th inning with a fly out, and Kerr singled to put a Seminole on base. A walk to Katie Dack put the pressure on the Louisville defense. A sac fly and stolen base moved both runners into scoring position. Looking to drive in some runs, Flaherty reached on an error that tied the game back up.

PUT THE BALL IN PLAY AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN‼️‼️



WE'RE TIED



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/XE2nFLKBop — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2024

Reid went five innings before Ashtyn Danley relieved her in the bottom of the 6th inning. In her first appearance, the freshman walked her first batter. A sacrifice bunt, strikeout and a great defensive play by Mudge got Danley out of the inning unharmed.

A bunt from Mudge allowed her to reach second base safely after the Louisville first baseman made an error on the throw. A second bunt from Jaysoni Beachum moved her teammate to third base. Some baserunner errors quickly ended the inning as a fielder’s choice got Mudge at home, as well as Harding trying to make it to second.

Danley got the first out in the bottom of the 7th via a strike out before a single put a runner on base. Facing the top of the Cardinals lineup, Danley issues a walk to add to her baserunner total. Still a 4-4 ballgame, a ground out moved both runners up sixty feet and a single back up the middle was all there was as Louisville walked off by a 5-4 score.

Up next

FSU will look to bounce back on Saturday at 1 pm on ACCNX