No. 18 FSU Softball defeats Louisville in game two; Alameda claims 900 wins

In the first game of the series against Louisville, Florida State softball went back and forth, but ultimately fell on a walk off single.

Now, the FSU offense started against Brooke Gray for the Cardinals, who retired her first two batters. With two outs, Kalei Harding singled but nothing else came for the Seminoles as Gray got the strikeout.

On the opposite side of the ball, Mimi Gooden got the start in the circle. For her first two batters, she gave up back to back singles to put runners at first and third base. The first walk of the day loaded the bases for the Cardinals but two no outs, a 2 RBI single brought home the games first runs.

Now down 2-0, head coach Lonni Alameda quickly made the change from Gooden to Ashtyn Danley. Facing two on and no outs, Danley did not allow another run to cross home as she got two ground outs and a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Starting her first inning, Danley faced two runners on base via a hit by pitch and single. Another hit by pitch loaded the bases against the Seminole hurler with only one out. Despite loading the bases, Danley got three strikeouts to keep it only a two run game.

OKAY 1⃣1⃣



Ashtyn gets back-to-back strikeouts to lead the bases loaded to keep the Cards off the board



Amaya, Dev and Mudge due up for the Noles



E2 | FSU 0 UL 2#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/sYlT4uqFqc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

In the top of the 4th, Louisville was holding on to a 2-0 lead. Through one batter, Gray faced Michaela Edenfield for the second time, and this time she cut the lead in half on her 11th homerun of the year.

HIGH, FAR AND GONE‼️‼️‼️



Michaela hits her 11th homer of the season to cut the lead in half



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/4gIHS4Tg2x — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

After the solo shot from the FSU catcher, Gray got the second out before giving up a double to Isa Torres. The runner in scoring position took Gray out of the game for Gabby Holloway. With a runner on second, the ‘Noles couldn't bring her across once Holloway got a strikeout to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the frame, a walk started the inning and a ground out moved the runner to second. With a Cardinal in scoring position, a stand up double pushed the UL lead back to two runs. Danley only allowed the singular run as her offense faced a 3-1 deficit.

Holloway came back out for the 5th and after an out, Devyn Flaherty singled. A ground out moved FSU’s second baseman over a bag, and a double from Jaysoni Beachum cracked back into the UL lead, making it a 3-2 game. A single through the legs of the Cardinal infield was scored an E4, allowing Harding to reach safely, and the run from second score, tying the game at 3-3.

The third defensive miscue of the inning, off the bat of Edenfield, was a dropped ball in the outfield. The error from the Louisville players allowed yet another FSU run to score, but this time, the run brought a lead to the Seminoles.

There's no pictures in the scorebook



Michaela doubles to give the Noles the lead here in the fifth‼️



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/scodLbI56q — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

Danley started the 5th with a walk that soon came around to haunt her after a one out single brought it home. After Danley gave up the run, Makenna Reid entered in relief. Before getting out of the inning, Reid gave up a walk, but left the pair of runners in scoring position on her first strikeout of the game.

MAKENNA‼️‼️‼️



She gets the strikeout to strand two runners in scoring position to keep this game tied



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/b7aNb6fvGe — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

The Seminoles also saw the third UL pitcher of the day in the 6th inning. Now facing Sam Booe, Isa Torres and Katie Dack both reached after a single and hit by pitch. A one out walk to Flaherty from Booe loaded the bases for the visiting ‘Noles.

With the lineup turning over, Alyssa Zabala relieved Booe from her pitching duties. Bases loaded, Kaley Mudge poked a single off the glove, and through the legs of two Louisville players to bring in two runs. Runners on the corners, Beachum produced a sac fly RBI to make it 7-4 in favor of her squad.

HERE COME THE NOLES‼️‼️‼️



Mudge drives in two, and Jaysoni brings in another on a sac fly



7-4 NOLES‼️



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/kVstiJX3c4 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

In the bottom of the 6th, Reid had a one out double to the Louisville lineup. A ground out to first base moved the runner over but a fly out to left kept the FSU lead to three runs heading into the last inning.

Beginning the 7th, Edenfield tripled off the right field wall. After the extra base hit from Zabala, Louisville opted for their 5th pitcher, Lindsey Mullen. Mullen got the first out, however FSU tacked on their 8th total run.

Working with a 8-4 lead, Reid used her defense to get the first two outs before giving up a stand up double. Reid finished off an 0-2 count on her batter with a rise ball for strike three, and FSU tied up the series by a four run lead.

The win over Louisville also marks Head Coach Lonni Alameda’s 900th career victory

Up next

FSU and Louisville will set up for a rubber match on Sunday at 12 pm on ACCNX