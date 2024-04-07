3 Up, 3 Down: FSU will be riding high heading into rivalry week with another ACC series win

A lot could have gone wrong for Florida State this week.

The team embarked on its only five-game set of the season with only two starting pitchers available. Later, they braved the 40-degree weather and a turf mound in Boston and remained focused on the task at hand, with rivals Florida and Miami looming on the schedule upon returning to Tallahassee.

With all that in their way, the Seminoles finished the week 4-1, their one loss coming in the 11th inning.

The games could have gone smoother than they did. The bats did not produce in the midweek games as the Seminoles racked up 16 strikeouts in two days, and James Tibbs drove in five of the ten runs FSU scored. But, the bullpen held serve, and Florida State started the week 2-0 with a 5-3 win over Jacksonville and a 5-2 over Bethune-Cookman.

Florida State found themselves down in every game in their three-game set against Boston College. On Friday, Jamie Arnold gave up just his second home run of the year as the ‘Noles trailed 3-0 after three. A skirmish at a play at the plate involving Jaxson West ignited the Seminoles as FSU scored nine runs in two innings and took game one of the series 12-4. A day later, the Seminoles could not dig themselves out of an early hole. Although they came back from being down 5-2 in the seventh to tie the game at six in the eighth, Boston College would win on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th and took game two 7-6. During the series finale, the lineup started slow for the third day in a row as FSU pushed across one run in six innings and were down 2-1 going into the seventh. Suddenly, the lineup exploded for five in the seventh and another three in the eighth as James Tibbs hit back-to-back doubles in back-to-back innings that plated five runs from those two knocks. Carson Dorsey and Breenen Oxford combined for 8 1/3 IP as the ‘Noles pulled away for a 9-2 victory and series win.

Even with a 4-1 record, it felt like an up-and-down week for FSU. The lineup was feast or famine, and Link Jarrett challenged the order multiple times during his media availability. For the ‘Noles to have another winning week against their two bitter rivals, the entire lineup needs to hit and not rely on the big bats in the middle.

3 Up

James Tibbs: In baseball, the old saying goes that one guy does not make the team. James Tibbs challenged that reference this week. He took over both midweek games, with a home run in each and hitting 5-8 as he carried the lineup to victory. Over the weekend, the RF went 6-14 with two hits in every game, providing timely knocks in FSU’s victories. On Friday, Tibbs drove in two on a single with two outs in the sixth to push Florida State further out in front 7-3 and kept the line moving to Jamie Ferrer, who hit a 3-run blast for the exclamation mark of a five-run frame. On Sunday, Tibbs came up to bat with the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings. He hit a double in each of those at-bats, which brought him five runs combined. The only drawback was that he missed a grand slam each time up by a matter of inches as each bounced off the top of the wall. With the rest of the lineup putting up inconsistent at-bats during the week, Tibbs’ consistent presence directly led to Florida State’s four wins in five days.

Big innings: As I said in the open, Florida State went feast or famine at the dish, but when the order got going, they buried their opponents. FSU had a multi-run inning in every game this week and had two or more multi-run innings in four of the five contests they played. Their massive frames led to concerning starts early but cruise-controlled finishes late. On Friday, FSU scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth as they turned a 3-1 deficit into a 10-3 lead in two innings. Sunday followed a similar script. The Seminoles were down 2-1 entering the seventh, but eight runs in two innings gave FSU a 9-2 advantage en route to a blowout victory. The key to the big innings comes from another strength of the Seminoles: the long ball. I mentioned it last week, but the Seminoles’ physicality and power 1-9 are their best assets. FSU hit eight home runs in five games, with two multi-homer games on Wednesday and Friday. With a lineup that can rake any time, FSU can afford to be down early, as their big sticks can reel them back in at any time.

Response: This goes hand in hand with the big inning, as FSU never seems to panic and can make the clutch play at any moment. The Seminoles went down in four games this week but finished 3-1 in those contents. Especially this weekend, Florida State needed to meet the challenge and rise up. Without Cam Leiter pitching against BC, FSU pieced together their weekend staff. Jamie Arnold started Friday but struggled early, allowing three runs in three innings. He allowed only one hit the rest of the way, going seven innings and saving a bullpen that needed rest after pitching two games in Tallahassee. The Seminoles also responded when backing up one of their own. After the Eagles were jawing at Jaxson West for his celebration, tagging out a BC runner at the plate, the catcher hit a single to start the fifth, and the Seminoles exploded for four runs in the frame.

On Sunday, Carson Dorsey started the game instead of Conner Whittaker, who pitched the day before, went 5.0 IP, and allowed no hits after the lead-off batter in the first. Link Jarrett needed a bullpen arm to step up down a weekend starter, and #9 delivered.

3 Down

Infield hitting: These last two weeks, I have focused on hitting from the middle infield, but their slump has spread to the corners. Daniel Cantu has had a rough week at the plate to say the least. He broke an 0-17 streak with a single at the end of Friday’s contest but went 2-8 with three Ks during the two games over the weekend. Cam Smith usually matches the work from James Tibbs stride for stride, but his hard-hit balls never seemed to find the gap. Although he continued his on-base streak, he went 0-4 on Saturday and 0-5 on Sunday while not producing a multi-hit game in any contest this week. Link Jarrett continued to rotate the middle infield between Drew Faurot, Cal Fisher, and Alex Lodise. Still, besides a couple of clutch at-bats from Fisher in Lodise during the finale, the group mostly struggled. At one point, Drew Faurot had been 1-18 before a hit on Friday but found himself on the bench instead of Cal Fisher starting at second Sunday. Cantu’s defense more than made up for his lackluster plate appearances, and Cam Smith will eventually snap out of his funk, but the bottom of the order has started to bring the rest of the lineup down.

Loose at-bats: Link Jarrett said that his team needed to “clean up” their approach at the plate after their game against Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday. His team went down on strikes seven times the day before and nine times against B-C. Over the weekend, FSU cut down on the punchouts but walked more than they struck out in just one game. The strikeouts have been worrisome, but the ‘Noles are getting into trouble with poor ABs. Jarrett wants his team to be aggressive, but too often, they are first-pitch swinging and getting themselves down into counts where they do not need to. The Seminoles will need to tighten this part of their game up before the end of April when they will face some of the ACC’s best pitchers.

Slow starts: The three downs of the week all work in tandem. Four out of their nine hitters are struggling to hit the ball, partly because of strikeouts and poor plate discipline, which has led to FSU starting slow and being down early in games. During their midweek games, FSU did not score their third run until the fifth and sixth inning, respectively, and both came on the home run. Moving into the weekend, the Seminoles were down 5-2 after six on Saturday and trailing 2-1 after six on Sunday. Although the bats can turn any game upside down at any moment, this habit is not a good one to create. The Seminoles need to be locked in from pitch one in their four games this week against Florida and Miami’s potent lineups, or they will find themselves in a hole that will be difficult to come out of.

Up Next

Florida State will play their final game against the Gators on Tuesday at 7 P.M in Tallahassee as the Seminoles look for a sweep. Two days later, the Hurricanes come to town for a Thursday-Saturday three-game set as FSU looks for its third ACC series win.