No. 18 FSU Softball claims series win versus Louisville

Sunday, Florida State softball looked to take the series in the rubber match game. They saw Alyssa Zabala in the circle, making her third appearance of the weekend. After a lead off out, Jaysoni Beachum singled to put the first baserunner on. Kalei Harding followed with a walk, but ended up being stranded with Beachum, after Zabala got the next two outs.

Emma Wilson started with the ball for the Seminoles, giving up a hit by pitch to her first batter. A groundout moved the runner to second, and a single into the outfield scored the first run of the day. The one run was all that Wilson allowed in her first inning of work.

After Wilson completed the first inning, Ashtyn Danley took over in the 2nd, with a 1-0 Louisville lead. In her third appearance on the weekend, the freshman produced a 1-2-3 inning to turn the game back over to her offense.

Danley was only on the hook for one inning, and Wilson came back out for the 3rd inning. Re-entering in the game, Wilson shut down the Cardinals offense, including back to back strikeouts.

Now in the top of the 4th, Harding led off with a walk, and was taken off the base paths on a fielder’s choice that allowed Michael Edenfield to reach safely. Zabala added a second runner on single from Jahni Kerr, and an out. With two outs and two on, Amaya Ross drove a ball into the outfield, and the dropped ball by the right fielder allowed both Seminoles to score.

Wilson was now working with a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th. A one out walk flipped the pitching duties back over to Danley. The strikeout and caught stealing capped off the inning and Danley was able to keep her teams one run lead.

An error and walk began the 5th for the FSU defense. A sacrifice bunt moved the pair up sixty feet but a walk loaded the bases. A ground out traded an out for a run as Louisville tied the game at 2-2. A single back up the middle gave the home team a lead, but the inning ending throw out at home kept it at only one run.

A one out single from Kerr was followed with a hit to Isa Torres. A ball put into play by Katie Dack was fielded incorrectly, allowing all runner to be safe, including the go ahead run.

Now with a 4-3 lead, Zabala exited for Brooke Gray. Inheriting a runner at second, and one out the reliever got the second out before an error allowed Danley to reach safely, putting runners on the corners. However, a ground out ended the inning, with FSU retaking the lead.

Both pitchers kept the score the same heading into the last chance for Louisville. Danley added two baserunners on walks to her outing in the 7th. With one out, Makenna Reid entered to close out the game, getting two ground outs to secure the series win.

FSU now moves to 28-10 and 9-3 in ACC play.

Up next

FSU will return home to face Notre Dame