Congratulations to Tramell Jones, the FSU commitment has a chance to join an elite quarterback fraternity:

Blessed to be apart of the largest

Tramell Jones Jr. (@TramellJonesJr) April 7, 2024

FSU’s spring showcase is in two weeks and now we know which guests will be calling the plays from the sidelines, insert four national champions from FSU’s fabled ‘99 team.

I’m not saying they will be better but I am fairly convinced that 2024 FSU will be faster:

ESPN ranked Mike Norvell 5th overall in its top ten coaches rankings.

But if you need one number to truly appreciate Norvell’s impact, here it is: 23. Twenty-three wins in the past two years at Florida State, a program that had won just 26 games total in the previous five seasons. The turnaround — in terms of wins, talent and culture — is genuinely remarkable. — David Hale

The next two weeks could be crucial to answering a lot of people’s questions about FSU’s pass catchers.

FSU’s women’s basketball team is on ESPN’s preseason top-20; a squad that looks to bring back four of five starters and one of the best scorers in the country.

Other than Sara Bejedi, the Seminoles are expected to bring back the rest of their starting lineup. Ta’Niya Latson is one of the best scorers in the country and should be on most preseason player of the year lists. Finding more consistency will be the key for a Florida State team that beat Virginia Tech and North Carolina in consecutive games this season, only to follow with a loss to Virginia and a 42-point drubbing by Duke.

The Seminoles return home for a weekend series vs. Notre Dame after a series victory over Louisville; 18th-ranked FSU is now 28-10 on the season.

Luke Weaver has been excellent in relief for the Yankees so far: