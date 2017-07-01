FSU football posts all 2017 freshman uniform numbers

If there’s any summertime drama emanating from a college football program, you’d much rather it be about jersey numbers than arrest reports. Florida State has been fortunate in that regard, as only a sole legal matter has presented itself between the spring game and fall camp.

Meanwhile, there have been some rather fun developments with regard to uniform numbers. The nation’s top running back recruit, Cam Akers, will wear the same No. 3 as Derwin James on the other side of the ball— the latter having recently been selected the country’s top overall player by SI.com. And fellow frosh RB Khalan Laborn (the top all-purpose back in the land) will sport the No. 4 most recently worn on the offensive side of the ball by the recently departed Dalvin Cook.

But now we know all of the numbers to be worn by incoming freshmen, as they’ve been posted on Seminoles.com. They are:

1 QB James Blackman

3 RB Cam Akers

4 RB Khalan Laborn

6 TE Tre’ McKitty

8 DB Stanford Samuels III

10 QB Bailey Hockman

13 DE Joshua Kaindoh

14 DB Cyrus Fagan

15 WR Tamorrion Terry

21 DT Marvin Wilson

23 DB Hamsah Nasirildeen

26 LB DeCalon Brooks

27 RB Zaquandre White

27 DB Ontaria Wilson

29 WR D.J. Matthews

31 RB Deonte Sheffiled

35 LB Leonard Warner

59 OL Brady Scott

80 TE Alex Marshall

92 DT Cory Durden

93 DT Ja’len Parks

98 DE Tre Lawson

These listings are very good news for FSU, as they include every incoming signee, save long-snapper Grant Glennon, who is probably grayshirting. Redshirt-sophomore transfer LB Adonis Thomas will wear No. 22.