Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU is still without an offensive coordinator

New, 80 comments

Plus, the Seminoles prepare for a massive recruiting weekend.

By Trey Rowland
Clemson v Florida State Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Football:

A plane tied to Florida State football head coach Willie Taggart has been making some interesting stops over the past couple of days, which could be tied to recruiting, potential offensive coordinator hire Kendal Briles, or both.

The latest updates on this aircraft can be found here.

Bud Elliott provides an in-depth State of the Position report on FSU’s offensive line. He breaks down the 2018 results in depressing detail, while also giving you an outlook for the group going forward.

Multiple Florida State football players received redshirts after the 2018 season. We tell you which ones were given that designation here.

Boston College has extended the contract of head coach Steve Addazio.

New UNC head coach Mack Brown continues to make additions to his staff.

Recruiting:

With the Early Signing Period coming up, FSU has planned to make this upcoming weekend a huge one, from a recruiting standpoint. The team will host a mix of commits and targets that they hope to keep in/add to #Tribe19.

Here’s a complete list of the expected visitors that Tomahawk Nation will continue to update.

One of the aforementioned targets, Miami DB commit Jarvis Brownlee, will be in Tallahassee this weekend.

2019 linebacker commit Kalen DeLoach goes 1-on-1 with his future position coach Raymond Woodie.

The No. 1 rated recruit in the Class of 2019, Kayvon Thibodeaux, talks with ESPN.com on trying to maintain the balance between his life as a highly-sought after prospect and a normal teenager.

The Seminoles had an in-home visit with Thibodeaux last night. (12/11, 3:37 pm update)

Florida State has made the final cut for 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Other Sports:

Strangely, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi dropped his expected seed for the FSU men’s basketball team on the same day that the ’Noles became a top 10 team in both major polls.

Congratulations to the Florida State baseball team for making a difference in the Tallahassee community with over 200 hours of community service this semester.

The team will also be having multiple clinics this month.

Alumni:

The Eagles have placed Josh Sweat on Injured Reserve.

ESPN’s next 30 for 30 will be focused on Seminole legend Deion Sanders.

