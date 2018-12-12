Football:

A plane tied to Florida State football head coach Willie Taggart has been making some interesting stops over the past couple of days, which could be tied to recruiting, potential offensive coordinator hire Kendal Briles, or both.

The latest updates on this aircraft can be found here.

Tuesday afternoon update: The jet tied to Taggart and #FSU is in the air again: https://t.co/dXIKJZZTTy — Tomahawk Nation (@Tomahawknation) December 11, 2018

Bud Elliott provides an in-depth State of the Position report on FSU’s offensive line. He breaks down the 2018 results in depressing detail, while also giving you an outlook for the group going forward.

There’s hope for the future of #FSU’s offensive line— but it won’t come easy: https://t.co/dnAG20dILF — Tomahawk Nation (@Tomahawknation) December 11, 2018

Multiple Florida State football players received redshirts after the 2018 season. We tell you which ones were given that designation here.

Silver lining: with no bowl game, a number of #FSU players were able to redshirt in 2018 and preserve a year of eligibility. Here’s who: https://t.co/7u8T9zFcEA — Tomahawk Nation (@Tomahawknation) December 11, 2018

Boston College has extended the contract of head coach Steve Addazio.

SOURCE: #BostonCollege has extended head coach Steve Addazio's contract for two more seasons through 2022. The deal was first reported by Pete Thamel/YahooSports! — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2018

New UNC head coach Mack Brown continues to make additions to his staff.

As we reported earlier Mack Brown is hiring OleMiss' Phil Longo as his OC; Brandon Jones from TexasTech as his OL coach and Lonnie Galloway from Louisville also has been added as Heels new WR coach> #UNC has now made those hires official. https://t.co/WbvQlKRBc0 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2018

Recruiting:

With the Early Signing Period coming up, FSU has planned to make this upcoming weekend a huge one, from a recruiting standpoint. The team will host a mix of commits and targets that they hope to keep in/add to #Tribe19.

Here’s a complete list of the expected visitors that Tomahawk Nation will continue to update.

Florida State prepares for biggest recruiting weekend of the year https://t.co/IhdFFVwlIY pic.twitter.com/XgBsNZB0ZJ — Tomahawk Nation (@Tomahawknation) December 11, 2018

One of the aforementioned targets, Miami DB commit Jarvis Brownlee, will be in Tallahassee this weekend.

2019 linebacker commit Kalen DeLoach goes 1-on-1 with his future position coach Raymond Woodie.

I’m not going to do it to him like that! ‍♂️ ‍♂️ @CoachWoodie pic.twitter.com/XzJbyOPGZh — Delo (@KalenDeloach) December 11, 2018

The No. 1 rated recruit in the Class of 2019, Kayvon Thibodeaux, talks with ESPN.com on trying to maintain the balance between his life as a highly-sought after prospect and a normal teenager.

The Seminoles had an in-home visit with Thibodeaux last night. (12/11, 3:37 pm update)

Florida State has made the final cut for 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Long live Tre forever #ForeverThankful pic.twitter.com/nrPLjbS6zM — F E D E R A L ² (@jadon_haselwood) December 11, 2018

Other Sports:

Strangely, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi dropped his expected seed for the FSU men’s basketball team on the same day that the ’Noles became a top 10 team in both major polls.

Despite, ya know, winning, #FSU hoops now getting a lower seed in the NCAA Tournament, per the nation’s most recognized forecaster: https://t.co/twvN03R6is — Tomahawk Nation (@Tomahawknation) December 11, 2018

Congratulations to the Florida State baseball team for making a difference in the Tallahassee community with over 200 hours of community service this semester.

This year’s team @FSUBaseball is already making an impact in Tallahassee with 200 hours of community service this semester! pic.twitter.com/Fy5xGxgoPR — James Ramsey (@jamesramsey23) December 11, 2018

The team will also be having multiple clinics this month.

#Noles Help spread the word

We can’t wait to work with players wanting to up their game! pic.twitter.com/1ymlM0Oxjm — James Ramsey (@jamesramsey23) December 12, 2018

Alumni:

The Eagles have placed Josh Sweat on Injured Reserve.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed DE Daeshon Hall and RB Boston Scott and placed RB Corey Clement and DE Josh Sweat on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/g9MCu5pMFQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2018

ESPN’s next 30 for 30 will be focused on Seminole legend Deion Sanders.