Florida State Football, recruiting news: The latest intel on FSU’s Offensive Coordinator search

What we know right now.

By Michael Hudak
Seminoles fans look on as FSU takes on Clemson in October.
Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles are still in search of a new Offensive Coordinator. Here’s what we know about the search right now.

Our State of the Position series continues as we analyze the team’s status at the defensive back position.

In case you missed it, here’s our breakdown of Florida State at the wide receiver position for the 2019 class.

The position outlook for defensive line doesn’t look too bad, as the ’Noles look to sign at least three ends and one tackle.

One of Florida State’s conference rivals just agreed on a contract extension with their Head Coach.

We keep you updated as Florida State enters one of the busiest recruiting weekends of the year.

Sources tell 247sports.com that Willie Taggart took a cross-country trip on Tuesday night to visit a five-star OT.

4-star OL Dontae Lucas is on his way to Tallahassee for his official visit.

Willie Taggart extended an offer to JUCO OT Jay Williams from Grossmont College last week. Today, he announced that Florida State will be his last visit before committing during the early signing period.

