Football

The Seminoles are still in search of a new Offensive Coordinator. Here’s what we know about the search right now.

Our State of the Position series continues as we analyze the team’s status at the defensive back position.

In case you missed it, here’s our breakdown of Florida State at the wide receiver position for the 2019 class.

The position outlook for defensive line doesn’t look too bad, as the ’Noles look to sign at least three ends and one tackle.

One of Florida State’s conference rivals just agreed on a contract extension with their Head Coach.

Dino Babers had provided #Syracuse with a badly needed jolt of energy and made the Cuse a winner again. SU announces he just agreed "on a contract extension that keeps him at the helm of the program well into the future." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2018

Recruiting

We keep you updated as Florida State enters one of the busiest recruiting weekends of the year.

Sources tell 247sports.com that Willie Taggart took a cross-country trip on Tuesday night to visit a five-star OT.

Source tells me Willie Taggart flew across country from southern California on Tuesday night to Okeechobee, Fla on Wednesday morning for a visit with IMG Academy 5-star OT Evan Neal and his family in their hometown (VIP)https://t.co/YO0CF8oUF4 pic.twitter.com/Sni8XgW15r — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) December 12, 2018

4-star OL Dontae Lucas is on his way to Tallahassee for his official visit.

Willie Taggart extended an offer to JUCO OT Jay Williams from Grossmont College last week. Today, he announced that Florida State will be his last visit before committing during the early signing period.