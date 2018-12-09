Plane tied to FSU’s Willie Taggart now in Houston: ’Noles recruiting or hiring new OC?

Speculation regarding Florida State’s next offensive coordinator has dominated FSU football news of late, so we’ve decided to look to the skies for answers— specifically, examining flights tied to Seminoles football. And there are some interesting observations to be made regarding one specific aircraft, recruiting, and Houston OC Kendal Briles. The latter, of course, has been strongly tied to the vacancy in Tallahassee.

And the former — a twin-jet Cessna Citation II — has been quite a few places that ’Nole head coach Willie Taggart has been recently. It was in Savannah on Dec. 4 when Taggart caught up with Kalen Deloach, in Charlotte when Taggart saw Sam Howell on Dec. 5, in San Diego when Taggart visited Jay Williams on Dec. 6, and in Orlando for the state championships on Dec. 7.

And now it’s in Houston.

Today, the jet flew from Tallahassee to Jacksonville (where Taggart and Briles were rumored to have met). After 2 hours and 45 minutes, the jet then flew back to Tallahassee, stopped for 26 minutes, and then departed for Houston, leaving TLH at 5:57 pm EST and landing in HOU at 7:43 pm CST. Now, it should be noted that FSU is recruiting Marcus Banks out of Houston, and will be visiting him on Monday. Also, every flight this aircraft makes does not necessarily involve Taggart.

That said, we’re not drawing any definitive conclusions here. So the question becomes: is this FSU traveling to recruit its new OC, or new players? Or, perhaps, both?