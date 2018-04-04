Football

New head coach Willie Taggart took some time to sit down with the Tallahassee Democrat to share some cool insight about his time so far in Tallahassee.

Coach Taggart is also continuing to drop some daily inspiration.

YOU EITHER have Excuses or Results, NOT BOTH. What are you going TO OFFER the world today? Go Noles! #DoSomething — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) April 3, 2018

An extremely insightful piece on “college football’s most interesting man” and new Seminoles wide receivers coach David Kelly.

His boss calls him The Godfather. From coaching Ryan Seacrest + “Sunshine” in HS to Hines Ward + Terrell Davis in college, from NCAA exile to a second chance at Florida State, David Kelly is the most interesting man in college football. https://t.co/QiByww7k31 via @TheAthleticCFB pic.twitter.com/ZAtsuEY7FV — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 3, 2018

Coaches clinic is coming up and we’ll see new faces along with some familiar ones.

Recruiting

Florida State has offered 4-star c/o 2019 running back Keilan Robinson and 4-star c/o 2020 receiver out of Washington (DC) St. John’s College.

Blessed to have received an offer from Florida State University ! #Gonoles #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/SwOEia54xn — Keilan Robinson (@krobb__) April 3, 2018

Another update on the recruits taking their visits to Tallahassee during spring practice.

One of those visitors is west coast star and No. 1 all purpose back for the class of 2019 Sean Dollars, and he’s a prospect the ’Noles are excited about.

Alumni

NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his views on Derwin James stock option ahead of the NFL Draft.

Derwin James is special. He can do everything you need a safety to do on the field in today’s game. He has the same body language of another safety I scouted a long time ago who I hold in THE highest regard. #FSU #NFLDraft — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 3, 2018

Former golf star Harry Ellis is at The Masters repping the ’Noles.

amateur Harry Ellis making sure we're still #TALKINBOUTTHENOLES at the Masters @BudElliott3 pic.twitter.com/iMyzUAozJh — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) April 3, 2018

Other Sports

The USA Today coaches poll had the FSU hoops at No. 18 in this year’s final ranking, and senior Phil Cofer didn’t think it was accurate.

18? Lol Ight — Phil Cofer (@philcoferr) April 3, 2018

Some first way-too-early preseason polls have the Seminoles back in the top 25 to start the next season.

