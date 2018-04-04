 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Seminoles light up spring recruiting

The new staff is putting some fire into recruiting this spring.

By Camille Buxeda
NCAA Football: Independence Bowl-Southern Mississippi vs Florida State Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Football

New head coach Willie Taggart took some time to sit down with the Tallahassee Democrat to share some cool insight about his time so far in Tallahassee.

Coach Taggart is also continuing to drop some daily inspiration.

An extremely insightful piece on “college football’s most interesting man” and new Seminoles wide receivers coach David Kelly.

Coaches clinic is coming up and we’ll see new faces along with some familiar ones.

Recruiting

Florida State has offered 4-star c/o 2019 running back Keilan Robinson and 4-star c/o 2020 receiver out of Washington (DC) St. John’s College.

Another update on the recruits taking their visits to Tallahassee during spring practice.

One of those visitors is west coast star and No. 1 all purpose back for the class of 2019 Sean Dollars, and he’s a prospect the ’Noles are excited about.

Alumni

NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his views on Derwin James stock option ahead of the NFL Draft.

Former golf star Harry Ellis is at The Masters repping the ’Noles.

Other Sports

The USA Today coaches poll had the FSU hoops at No. 18 in this year’s final ranking, and senior Phil Cofer didn’t think it was accurate.

Some first way-too-early preseason polls have the Seminoles back in the top 25 to start the next season.

